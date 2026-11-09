Siri AI could soon get a major upgrade to make it even more useful – and I'm on board with the proposed changes

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Apple first announced a redesigned, more contextually aware Siri at WWDC24 when it revealed Apple Intelligence, but we didn’t experience what that new Siri was like for a couple of years after.

It was worth the wait though as Siri AI finally delivered on its promise, and the result is a far cry from the old Apple assistant.

It could see even bigger improvements by next year, too, if the latest rumours are to be believed. In Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter (via MacRumors) there is talk of Siri being made "more like an agent".

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Agentic AI has already been a hot topic this year, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit dedicating entire keynotes to delivering chipsets that can power on-device AI that knows what you need, perhaps even before you do.

What could be next for Siri AI?

According to Gurman: "Dots, Muse and Grok can keep track of goals, determine what needs to happen next and continue pursuing objectives without the user initiating every individual step.

"Apple ultimately wants to go in this direction, I'm told, and I believe the company could make Siri more like an agent as early as next year."

He didn’t detail what an agentic Siri could look like in practice, though Gurman noted that Apple’s CEO, John Ternus, recently told the company’s software engineering chief that the company will need to "move quickly beyond merely making necessary improvements to Siri".

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I’ve been using Siri AI since the developer beta was released in June 2026, and I’ve so far been very impressed with it. It’s found everything from a marinade recipe I was sent in 2023 to a pasta bake recipe I was emailed in 2021, while helping with plenty of mundane tasks too.

I’m all for an agentic Siri that can predict things without me having to spoon-feed it, although it will need to be done right.