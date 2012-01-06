iTunes 12 Days of Christmas: Day twelve

Today you can download three of the Foo Fighters' hottest tracks: Arlandria, Everlong and Walk

Christmas may be done and dusted but the gifts just keep on coming. To celebrate the end of the year (and the beginning of a new one), iTunes are giving away a series of cool and exciting content for iPhone, iPod and iPad users. Interested? Read on…

How to get your hands on these surprises

Every day starting from December 26 right up until January 6, you'll be able to add a generous helping of music, apps, books and games to your library this year!



Every gift is available for 24 hours only so make sure you visit us daily.



We'll give you simple instructions on how to redeem every offer so you don't miss out!

And on the 12th day of Christmas

Foo Fighters fans unite! On the final day of the iTunes 12 Days of Christmas giveaway, you can download two of the US band's hit singles, plus a video of their live performance of Arlandria at the iTunes Festival 2011.

Here's what's on offer:

Arlandria (Live from iTunes Festival '11) - video

Everlong (Live from iTunes Festival '11) - song

Walk - song

