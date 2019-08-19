iPhone XR deal: get 100GB of data with this jaw-dropping new offer from Three

If you're due an upgrade to the latest iPhone – your timing couldn't be better. Mobile network Three (of £10 unlimited everything SIM-only deal fame) has unleashed a stellar new deal on the iPhone XR.

With this impressive deal, you'll be getting a brand-new iPhone XR – complete with its stylish, brightly coloured finish, and longest battery life ever on an iPhone – coupled with unlimited text messages, unlimited calls, and 100GB of 4G mobile data.

Unless you're trying to run a small business using a hotspot from your smartphone, 100GB will feel like an unlimited plan. Whether you stream the latest must-binge boxset on Netflix on your commute each day, back-up every photo and video to the cloud, or FaceTime with friends and family every day... there's plenty of data available here to cater to all of your needs.

And if you're still worried – Three customers are able to use Snapchat, Apple Music, Netflix, SoundCloud, and Deezer without the mobile data counting towards their monthly allowance. So that will help too.

And the price you'll be paying to get that colossal chunk of 4G data? A very reasonable £42 a month, with just £29 upfront. It's a seriously impressive deal and a great way to move to the iPhone XR, which offers many of the same features as the costlier iPhone XS, including Face ID, AniMoji and MeMoji features, contactless Apple Pay payments, water resistant design and wireless charging.

Apple iPhone XR | Three UK | 100GB of 4G data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £42 a month (£29 upfront)

When it comes to iPhone XR, it doesn't come much better than this. With 100GB of data, even the most ardent YouTube and Netflix streamers are unlikely to hit the limit on this monthly plan. There's no hefty upfront cost and plenty of data – what more could you ask for?View Deal

If you'd rather not be on the Three network, would prefer even more data, or would simply like to compare this deal with the competition, check out the interactive chart with every iPhone XR deal available right now...