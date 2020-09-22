iPhone 12 set to steal THIS feature from Apple's iPad

The iPhone 12 launch is fast approaching and we're desperate for any crumb of a detail we can get our hands on about Apple's upcoming flagship.

Set for an October reveal event, recent reports suggest we may see a staggered release although now that the 120Hz display is off the table, we'll have to wait and see how – if at all – that's impacted production over and above the pandemic's effects.

But Apple is mixing things up elsewhere, with a change that may not be very substantive on the hardware front, but could simplify things elsewhere.

Twitter leaker L0vetodream has presented a new naming scheme that Apple will apparently be adopting for the iPhone 12 that borrows the iPad's 'mini' moniker.

So far, the four models have been referred to as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The base model measures 5.4-inches, the Max and Pro measure 6.1-inches, and the Pro Max measures 6.7-inches.

12mini1212 Pro12 Pro MaxSeptember 21, 2020

Does that sound confusing to a customer shopping online, or walking in off the street? Definitely. It was a simpler affair with the iPhone 11's three models: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. So perhaps Apple is making it easier on consumers by adopting a naming system that makes it easier to differentiate between the different models.

Oculus Quest 2 review: virtual reality might finally be ready for the big time

Best smartphones: the very best phones, ranked

Apple is also rumoured to be releasing a fifth, cheaper LTE iPhone 12 model which is set to follow next year, although we don't have any idea as to what that device might be called.

Apple rebooted the iPhone SE this year, which offered a more affordable option to consumers, so next year's handset could be the third generation in that line.

We'll hear more in a few weeks at Apple's iPhone 12 event, which should clear up the naming convention and maybe give us more details on the mysterious fifth phone.