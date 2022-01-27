Intercept these Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy to save big this weekend

With just over two weeks to go until Super Bowl 56,, time is running out on grabbing a cheap Super Bowl TV deal that'll arrive in time to watch the big game. There's plenty of offers going on across the net, but Best Buy just dropped a ton of discounts on Sony, LG, Insignia and Samsung TVs you won't want to miss.

Offering a generous mix of low-end, mid-range and premium 4K Smart TVs on sale, Best Buy has over 140 Super Bowl TV deals to browse though. The entire selection of which you can skim through at Best Buy's TV deals landing page. To make things a bit easier, however, we've done the hard part and collected some of the best Super Bowl TV deals available.

Including discounts of up to $700 off Samsung and LG TVs, budget-friendly big-screens starting at just $299.99, and price drops of up to $400 off Sony TVs, Best Buy's offering is chock full of surprises that just may land you that brand new OLED TV on sale cheap you've been looking at.

Check out some of Best Buy's best Super Bowl TV deals happening right now below!

Best Buy's Top 5 Super Bowl TV Deals This Weekend

More Super Bowl TV Deals at Best Buy

Samsung Q70A Series 55" QLED 4K Smart TV: was $999.99, now $849.99 ($150 off)

A solid deal on an incredible QLED TV, the Q70A Series features Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K to deliver picture quality an a whole new level. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ with a 120Hz refresh rate smoothens out the action to provide crystal clear image quality even in the most fast-paced scenes.



LG G1 Series 65" OLED evo 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99, now $2,299.99 ($500 off)

Featuring a slim gallery-style design, LG's G1 Series OLED evo displays offers a premium TV with incredible picture quality. LG's α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K delivers pristine quality no matter the content, and it even includes NVIDIA G-Sync for gaming.

Samsung 7 Series 55" LED 4K Smart TV: was $499.99, now $429.99 ($70 off)

Offering some of the best LED TVs on the market, Samsung's 7-Series features stunning native 4K resolution alongside an impressive upscaling capability. Motion Rate 120 offers smooth, crisp playback in all forms of content – especially sports.

Sony X90J Series 65" LED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499.99, now $1,199.99 ($300 off)

Easily one of the best gaming TVs around, the X90J Series offers the perfect platform for PS5 gaming at 4K/120fps. Sony's latest Cognitive Processor XR, XR Motion Clarity and XR Triluminous Pro Color combine to deliver an unbeatable viewing experience.

Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 85" 4K Smart TV: was $3,699.99, now $2,999.99 ($700 off)

Receiving its largest discount of the year, Samsung's latest Neo QLED display is a solid choice for those looking for a premium Super Bowl viewing experience. Quantum HDR 24X, Quantum Matrix Technology and Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ with a Quantum Mini LED display offer incredible picture quality and performance.

Insignia F30 Series 50" LED 4K Fire TV: was $399.99, now $359.99 ($40 off)

While only receiving a modest discount of $40, the F30 Series line of Fire TVs offer a great balance of value and performance. Loaded with Amazon's Fire TV setup, the F30 Series is a great budget-friendly option for those looking to keep it tight this year.

Not quite sure what type of TV you're looking for? Check out some of our guides below to narrow down your search.

