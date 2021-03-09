Tiny Insta360 Go 2 takes on GoPro with BIG upgrade

The Insta360 Go 2 has arrived, and it's a serious upgrade on its predecessor. The headline feature of this range is its size: it weighs in at 27g, which is under 1oz. See how little it looks in the press shots? It's even smaller than that in real life.

The tiny size, plus a clever magnetic fastening means the Insta360 Go 2 might be one of the best action cameras for vlogging – you can attach it unobtrusively to your T-shirt or cap, and it'll capture what you're seeing, with in-camera image stabilisation to keep your footage smooth.

So what's changed compared to the original Go, which launched in 2019 and is one of our best cheap action camera picks? To start with, this one's fully waterproof to 4 metres (13ft), rather than just water resistant. It's also had a big bump in image quality: the Go 2 will capture 1440p video. While this doesn't match the specs of the best GoPros (the Hero 9 Black will shoot in 5.7K), it's still plenty good enough for most uses.

There are four different field of view options, ranging from a narrow 'first person style' ActionView to Ultra Wide, and plenty more shooting options to add drama to your footage too. Try dynamic hyperlapse at up to 6x speed, up to 4x super slow-mo, stationary timelapse, or Nightlapse.

A compact case does triple duty by acting as a charger, a tripod, and a wireless remote that'll control the cam from up to 10m (33ft) away. There's even a 1/4" mounting point where you can attach a selfie stick (sadly, the petite size means there's no screen – front or back – to help you compose your shot). The case extends battery life to up to 150 minutes, and it'll juice your Go 2 up in just half an hour.

(Image credit: Insta360)

Insta360 calls the Go 2 'the Spider-Man of cameras', and while it won't quite stick to everything, the brand has come up with a flexible range of mounting accessories, all of which make use of this little cam's magnetic spot. These include the Magnet Pendant, which hangs around your neck under your top, with the Go 2 on the outside, and an Easy Clip that can be attached to a cap peak. Those wanting to capture adventure sports will benefit from the scratch-proof, replaceable lens guard, which can be swapped out for an ND filter to suit different weather and visibility conditions.

Finally, the companion app lets you tweak and edit your clips. If you're short on time or lazy, the FlashCut 2.0 feature provides templates or will even edit your clips into a story for you, using AI.