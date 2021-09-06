Hurry! HP's Labor Day sale has big discounts on laptops, monitors and more

HP has some amazing discounts on a large range of products for Labor Day, you’ll need to be quick though as some items are limited in stock numbers and some have just a few hours left to run.

For example, the HP Chromebook 11A is currently selling for the remarkably low price of $129.99. This machine is ideal for anyone who needs web browsing, email and the ability to work on documents in the cloud.

If you need a bit more power, then the HP Pavilion gaming laptop 15T-DK200 comes with a free gaming mouse and USB headset for just $699.99. That’s a $200 saving and it comes equipped with an 11th gen Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1650. There’s 8GB of RAM and a 513GB SSD too.

HP’s Omen gaming brand also gets a good look in with two Omen gaming monitors being offered with significant savings. There’s very limited numbers of the Omen X 27, which is a 240Hz quad-HD monitor and a $45 saving on the Omen by HP 25 monitor, which is full HD at 144Hz. Both are great entry-level gaming screens.

HP has also dropped the price of the Envy X360 laptop. The 15T-ED100 a big discount and is one of HP’s most gorgeous laptops. There’s an 11th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Plus HP says this one will get Windows 11 Home thrown in. There’s a chance that’s a typo, but anyone buying this will be able to run Windows 11 when it launches next month.

HP also seems to have a discount code that will take 5% of “select” products over $599 on the site. Use HP21LDS5 at checkout. There are also extra accessories on sale, like the Omen Sequencer gaming keyboard and the Omen Reactor Mouse if you’re looking to finish off your setup.