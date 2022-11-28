This Dell XPS 13 Plus Cyber Monday deal is a winner but it ends soon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Dell's XPS range is stylish at the best of times, but its new XPS 13 Plus racks it up a notch. With a keypad that stretches the full width of the casing and a touchpad that blends seamlessly into the body, it's extremely minimalist and is the first PC that in my opinion really challenges the design aesthetic that has drawn users over to Apple.

All of this design prowess comes at a premium though. So when I saw that this relatively new model has a chunk of cash taken off the price for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I was excited. The specs on this machine are high – a 12th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB hard drive and an FHD+ (1920x1080) display.

In the US you can get a similar model with a smaller 512GB hard drive but an impressive 3.5K display for around the same price.

There are lots more deals on the Dell website if you're looking for something in particular, but this is one that really stands out.

Dell XPS Plus (USA) (opens in new tab) was $1899, now $1399 at Dell USA

Save $500 – This beautiful XPS Plus features a 3.5K 13.4-inch display and a 12th gen Core i7 processor.

Dell XPS Plus (UK) (opens in new tab) was £1598.99 , now £1348.99 at Dell UK