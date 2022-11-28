This Dell XPS 13 Plus Cyber Monday deal is a winner but it ends soon

Dell's stylish new XPS model gets a big chunk of discount this Cyber Monday but you need to be quick

Dell's XPS range is stylish at the best of times, but its new XPS 13 Plus racks it up a notch. With a keypad that stretches the full width of the casing and a touchpad that blends seamlessly into the body, it's extremely minimalist and is the first PC that in my opinion really challenges the design aesthetic that has drawn users over to Apple. 

All of this design prowess comes at a premium though. So when I saw that this relatively new model has a chunk of cash taken off the price for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I was excited. The specs on this machine are high – a 12th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB hard drive and an FHD+ (1920x1080) display.  

In the US you can get a similar model with a smaller 512GB hard drive but an impressive 3.5K display for around the same price. 

There are lots more deals on the Dell website if you're looking for something in particular, but this is one that really stands out. 

Dell USA Cyber Monday deal

Dell XPS Plus: now $1399 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $1899)
Save $500 – This beautiful XPS Plus features a 3.5K 13.4-inch display and a 12th gen Core i7 processor.

Dell UK Cyber Monday deal

Dell XPS Plus: now £1348.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was £1589.99)
Save $500 – This beautiful XPS Plus features a 3.5K 13.4-inch display and a 12th gen Core i7 processor.

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

