Hublot teams up with Watches of Switzerland for limited edition Classic Fusion Aerofusion

Swiss watchmaker Hublot has partnered with the Watches of Switzerland retail group to offer a new and exclusive collaboration.

To give it its full name the watch is called the (deep breath, everyone) Hublot Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph ‘Watches of Switzerland Group’ Limited Edition.

Unpacking that horological tongue-twister reveals how the watch is based on Hublot’s Aerofusion, complete with a skeleton dial revealing the HUB1155 automatic chronograph movement beneath.

The power reserve is 42 hours, the dial is protected by sapphire crystal, and the watch is water-resistant to 5 ATM (50 metres).

The case is made from black ceramic and features contrasting red detailing on the second hand, chronograph markings, and stitching on the black alligator and rubber strap with a stainless steel clasp.

The watch has “The Watches of Switzerland Group’ written in red across its transparent case back.

Just 50 examples of the watch will be produced, with sales split between four Watches of Switzerland locations in New York, Boston and Las Vegas, and 13 in the UK.

The price is £14,600 in the UK and $17,700 in the US, and while the watch isn’t available until July 6, those interested are urged to register their interest on the Watches of Switzerland website now to avoid disappointment.