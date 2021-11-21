How to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here online FREE from anywhere

Another year, another gaggle of celebs being stranded in the wilderness – and for the second year in a row, we've swapped the jungle in New South Wales for a castle in plain old North Wales. And what a motley crew we've been treated to this time around. Here's how to watch I'm a Celebrity online for free from anywhere.

France and Spurs legend David Ginola joins choreographer and ex-Strictly judge Arlene Philips (the oldest contestant ever, no less). Real-life Alan Partridge Richard Madeley is bound to put his foot in it somehow, while The Saturdays star and self-proclaimed fussy eater Frankie Bridge is following in her partner Wayne Bridge's foot steps. There's even a very Naughty Boy hiding away in there.

As always, they'll be corralled from a distance by the dynamic duo Ant and Dec, and we can expect plenty of dinner-off-putting Bushtucker Trials involving unappetising creepy-crawlies and unidentified slimes.

So, it's time to get your bets in for who's going to be king or queen of the castle, and here we're going to outline exactly how to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here online for FREE. We'll also explain how to use a VPN to a from anywhere in the world should you be abroad when everyone's favorite gross-out celebrity reality show hit the screens.

Where can I watch I'm a Celebrity for free in the UK?

ITV Hub The 2021 series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs from Sunday, 21 November, at 9pm GMT. As always, you'll find it on ITV1. You can also watch I'm a Celeb for free online via the ITV Hub. You can access this through your phone, tablet, computer, Xbox, PlayStation, Chromecast, Fire Stick or other device. If you're normally in the UK but have badly timed a holiday missing the show, you can still tune in like you're back at home. You simply need to use a VPN tuned to the UK.



How to watch I'm a Celebrity from anywhere else in the world

If you just so happen to be out of the UK when I'm a Celebrity hits the screen live, you'll unfortunately be unable to watch it. Luckily, theres a way around this. By using the best VPN you can skip pesky geo-blocks and watch like you're back home.

By using a streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK and then you will be able to avoid these geographical restrictions. A VPN switches your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing back in the UK.

ExpressVPN is our leading pick for VPN providers ExpressVPN is our leading pick for VPN providers thanks to its incredible speed, huge list of features including security protocols and the main factor here - the ability to get around geo-blocked content, allowing you to watch I'm a Celebrity away from home. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to watch I'm a Celebrity 2021

(Image credit: ITV)

Who are this year's I'm a Celebrity contestants? There's plenty of variety this year, and surprisingly not too many of the contestants will need to be Googled before you recognise them! Here's the full list: Richard Madeley - Best known as one half of Richard and Judy and presenter of Good Morning Britain, Madeley is widely known for speaking his mind (often when he shouldn't) and unique mannerisms. Louise Minchin - After leaving her post of 20 years on the BBC's Breakfast, Minchin is now a freelance journalist within the Beeb. She's also presented The One Show, makes appearances on BBC Radio 4 and 5, and finished second in 2016's Celebrity MasterChef. Snoochie Shy - The 29-year-old DJ shot to fame after taking over the late-but-not-too-late slot on BBC 1Xtra, and has modelled for sports and fashion brands including Nike and Dr Martens. She also 'married' Big Shaq in a music video in 2018. Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE - Surprisingly not the only contestant boasting a royal honour this year, choreographer and ex-Strictly judge Arlene Phillips could waltz to victory. At 78, she's also the oldest ever I'm a Celeb contestant. Naughty Boy - Naughty by name, naughty by nature? We'll have to wait and see. Formally known as Shahid Khan, Mr Boy is a music producer who has collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé, Wiley and Sam Smith, and has a MOBO award under his belt. Kadeena Cox, MBE - Kadeena took home two golds for Team GB at the 2016 Paralympics, in para-cycling and the 400m sprint. She also won this year's Celebrity MasterChef and, most importantly, topped the podium of 2016's Celebrity Robot Wars. David Ginola - '90s football legend David Ginola is best-known for representing Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur, and can now often be found working as a football pundit and campaigning for the Red Cross Anti-Landmine effort. Frankie Bridge - Finding fame and fortune as part of S Club 8 and later The Saturdays, Frankie is following in partner Wayne Bridge's footsteps by taking on the Bushtucker Trials. Can she beat his fifth place? Danny Miller - More widely recognised as Aaron Dingle from Emmerdale, this is Miller's chance to show his real self. Already bookies' favourite to win, Danny's leaving fiancée Steph at home with three-week-old son Albert to compete. He best bring home the bacon! Matty Lee - Another gold medallist joins the gang, as Olympic diver and sporting partner of Tom Daley, Matty Lee, looks set to spring in to action. Let's just hope he hasn't jumped in at the deep end.

Where is I'm a Celebrity being held this year? As we all know, COVID-19 and its aftereffects are still lingering. That means we won't be heading to Australia this year, but we will be reacquainting ourselves with Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales. Designed in the early 19th century, Gwrych Castle is in fact a replication of medieval architecture. Built by the Heskith family and owned by their descendants for almost 100 years, it was sold after WWII and became a Welsh attraction, and subsequently a medieval entertainment area, complete with real-life jousting tournaments. By the 90s, though, it was all but abandoned and fell into dereliction, and it remains in the same state to this day. Perfect for putting celebrities through their paces, then!

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch I'm a Celebrity as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.