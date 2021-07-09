How to watch Black Widow online - stream Marvel's latest blockbuster on Disney Plus Premier today

After multiple setbacks, Scarlett Johansson finally accelerates onto our screen - likely on a badass motorbike, dressed head-to-toe in leather - to deliver the long anticipated Black Widow title movie. Bearing all the secrets of her character, Natasha Romanoff, you can watch Black Widow on Disney Plus today - and here's how with a Disney Plus Premier Access pass.

Starring Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz alongside Johansson, Black Widow finally reveals the dark secrets of Natasha Romanoff's making as a conspiracy endeavours to bring up ghosts from her past.

Taking place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha is pulled back into her history as she is approached by her Widow-sister, Yelena (Pugh). Together they endeavour to bring down the institution that trained them into blood-thirsty assassins, revealing the broken relationships Romanoff had left behind.

Keep reading to find out how to watch Black Widow online with Disney Plus via Premier Access.

When can I watch Black Widow on Disney Plus?

Black Widow arrives on Disney Plus on Friday, July 9, where it will be available on a PVOD (premium video on-demand) basis via Disney Plus' Premier Access feature.

This means, on top of a Disney Plus subscription, you'll have to pay an additional fee of $29.99/£19.99/€21.99/CA$34.99/AU$34.99 for the privilege of watching this brand new release from Walt Disney Studios.

Once purchased through Premier Access, you'll be able to watch Black Widow online through Disney Plus as many times as like, watching ahead of its later release to the platform later in the year.

Disney Plus Hotstar has confirmed it will release Black Widow later in the year for Marvel fans in India.

How to watch Black Widow online on Disney Plus

First things first, you'll need to sign up for your very own Disney Plus account where you'll then choose whether you pay on a monthly or yearly basis. The former will set you back $7.99 a month (£7.99/€8.99/CA$11.99/AU$11.99), whilst the latter annual subscription comes to a better value $79.99 a year (£79.90/€89.90/CA$119.99/AU$119.99)

US customers also have the option of a third package. Get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus in one $13.99 monthly subscription, allowing you to enjoy a huge library of Disney magic, as well as Hulu's repertoire of entertainment and ESPN Plus' live sports coverage.

You'll then need to pay the premium fee to get early access to Black Widow on Disney Plus, costing $29.99/£19.99/€21.99/CA$34.99/AU$34.99 on Premier Access.

In terms of the devices you can watch Black Widow on, the Disney Plus app can be found on the likes of Fire TV, Smart TVs, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

