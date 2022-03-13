How to live stream West Ham vs Aston Villa and watch Premier League from anywhere

West Ham's European credentials are suddenly in doubt, and they've got a tough assignment against Aston Villa, who have scored nine in their last three games without conceding. The reverse fixture produced five goals, so keep reading for your full guide to getting a West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream and watching the Premier League game online from anywhere.

The Irons, who were once in the frame for the Champions League, are in danger of slipping out of the European picture altogether after finding the net just three times in their past five games. An injury to Jarrod Bowen was the last thing David Moyes needed, but with easier games around the corner, there are reasons for optimism.

Villa were on a dire run of one victory in eight before everything suddenly clicked against Brighton a fortnight ago.

There was controversy, late goals and a red card when these sides last faced off, and we've got all the info on how to live stream West Ham vs Aston Villa from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

West Ham vs Aston Villa kick-off time

The West Ham vs Aston Villa game is being played at London Stadium and kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday, March 13.

That makes it a 9am ET / 6am PT start in the US. It'll be a late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning.

How to live stream West Ham vs Aston Villa if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

Can you watch West Ham vs Aston Villa in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcasters are showing West Ham vs Aston Villa in the UK. However, there are plenty of games on TV on Sunday afternoon, with Sky Sports showing Luton vs QPR at 12pm, Chelsea vs Newcastle at 2pm, and Arsenal vs Leicester at 4.30pm. BT Sport is showing both Verona vs Napoli and Strasbourg vs Monaco at 2pm, Lyon vs Rennes at 4pm, and Udinese vs Roma at 5pm. If you aren't in the country right now, using a VPN will allow you to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

(Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

How to live stream West Ham vs Aston Villa anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those dark arts too.

The game is being shown on USA Network in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, OTT streaming service Sling TV includes USA Network in its Blue package, which costs $35 per month after a 3-day free trial. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am ET / 6am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch West Ham vs Aston Villa at 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.