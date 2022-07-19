Reserve the new Samsung Galaxy devices and receive up to $200 credits

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a fan of Samsung's Galaxy line of smart tech and are already convinced you'll be buying the next phone, smartwatch, or earbuds, Samsung just dropped an offer you just might not be able to refuse.

Samsung is offering up to $200 in credits (opens in new tab) that can be used during pre-orders of the latest Galaxy devices when you reserve the latest Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy smartwatch, or Galaxy Buds right now.

The catch? They've yet to announce when the new Galaxy smart tech will be available for pre-order or purchase. Last year's Galaxy Unpacked 2 event brought us the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (opens in new tab), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (opens in new tab), as well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab).

So far, all signs point towards a reveal of the next iteration of these devices during the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August. There's plenty of speculation going around on what the next event will show, but Samsung's reservation page hints at a smartphone (most likely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab)), a watch, and a new set of earbuds.

Samsung's reservation offer does seem like a nice way to get some extra credit, and each device offers a different amount of credits. Just for signing up for the reservation program, you can earn credits per each new device or you can reserve all three for an additional $20 in credits:

Reserve the next Galaxy smartphone: earn $100 Samsung Credits

earn $100 Samsung Credits Reserve the next Galaxy Watch: earn $50 Samsung Credits

earn $50 Samsung Credits Reserve the next Galaxy Buds: earn $30 Samsung Credits

earn $30 Samsung Credits Reserve all devices: earn $200 Samsung Credits

On top of the additional credits, they're also including some exclusive benefits that you'll get access to during the upcoming pre-orders – including customizing your device with exclusive colors and receiving higher online trade-in values for old devices.

So you'll get a much better trade-in value for your old Samsung Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab) if you sign up for the reservation program today.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner, slated for Monday, August 10, 2022, so if you sign up today you won't have to wait long to find out just what Samsung's latest Galaxy line of devices have to offer.

Editor's Recommendations