Hot Purple mattress deal gets you a full dreamy sleep setup for FREE

Purple mattress is in the middle of its Fall Sale, which means for a limited time you can get a load of free sleep accessories with every mattress purchase. This excellent Purple mattress deal means that you don't just get a new mattress; you also get a sheet set and Purple pillow to complete your new, dreamy sleep setup.

Purple is one of the best mattress brands around, earning thousands of fans with its pioneering 'Purple Grid'. This promises to be "instantly soft where you want it, firm where you need it and comfortably cool all night."

Purple mattress deal: $183 of free luxury sleep accessories with your mattress

Not quite what you're looking for? Browse all the cheap mattress deals from a range of leading brands, or check out the best Amazon Prime deals from the upcoming shopping event.

FREE luxury sleep accessories with every mattress at Purple

Worth up to $183! For a limited time, you can snap up a load of free gifts with your new Purple mattress. If you buy an original Purple mattress, you'll get a set of free sheets (designed to work in harmony with the Purple grid), and if opt for the Purple Hybrid or Hybrid Premier, you'll receive a free set of sheets and Plush Pillow.View Deal

All Purple mattresses feature a dynamic 'Purple Grid', a dynamic, hyper-elastic gel layer that flexes to provide comfort and support in any sleeping position. There are three Purple mattresses in the range, aimed at different needs and budgets. The cheapest is the super-popular original Purple Mattress; followed by the mid-range Purple Hybrid mattress (which adds a base layer of individually wrapped coils); and at the top of the range is the Purple Hybrid Premier mattress, which is available with either a 3" or 4" Purple Grid.

You'll also get a 100-night trial to put your new mattress through its paces. If you don't love it after that time, you can return it.

For more hot offers, bookmark our Black Friday deals page and our guide to Cyber Monday 2020.