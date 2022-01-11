Home Depot Labor Day sale 2022: the best deals during the holiday weekend

Home Depot's Labor Day sale is here, offering yet another round of unbeatable deals on appliances, grills, outdoor tools, home improvement products and a whole lot more. As one of Home Depot's best sales of the year, it's a great opportunity for homeowners, contractors and DIYers to do a little bit of shopping for necessities with discounts of up to 40% or more on select products.

While their Labor Day sale won't officially kick off until the end of August (with the main sale weekend starting around the 3rd), you can already find some excellent Labor Day deals and offers thanks to the convenient Home Depot Labor Day sale landing page.

Here you'll find a breakdown of all of the best deals during Home Depot's Labor Day sale, with categories dedicated to everything from outdoor power tools to grills, bath fixtures and more. If you're just looking to browse everything Home Depot's Labor Day sale has to offer ahead of the big weekend, the links above and below will take you straight to it. If you're looking for more specific deals and offers, read further on to get a quick peek at some of the best deals at Home Depot during Labor Day last year and what you can expect to find this year.

Head over to Home Depot's Labor Day Savings event where you can find hundreds of deals on appliances, furniture, home decor, and more.

Home Depot Labor Day Sale 2022: the best deals available now

Home Depot Labor Day appliance sales

During Home Depot's Labor Day sale, loads of appliances get discounts upwards of 40% off if you play your cards right. From bundle packages to instant Labor Day appliance deals and rebates, Home Depot's Labor Day appliance deals and offers are some of the best of the year. You can shop all of Home Depot's Labor Day appliance deals on sale by heading to their landing page, but you'll find some of the top offers available now below.

Top 3 Home Depot Labor Day appliance deals

Hoover Professional Series Power Scrub Elite Carpet Cleaner Now: $149 | Was: $229 | Savings: $80 (35%)

Now: $149 | Was: $229 | Savings: $80 (35%)

Hoover offers a great range of vacuums and carpet cleaners, but their Professional Series line is hard to beat. Excellent for homeowners with pets and high traffic areas, the Power Scrub Elite is hard to pass up at this price.

LG 20.2 cu. ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Flow Now: $698 | Was: $777 | Savings: $79 (10%)

Now: $698 | Was: $777 | Savings: $79 (10%)

A great price on a stainless steel fridge, this LG offers a great option for mid-sized families and homes. Energy star rated of course, it features humidity controlled crispers, digital sensors and a multi-air flow freshness system to help keep food fresher longer.

Samsung 30 in. 1.7 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave Now: $249 | Was: $309 | Savings: $61 (20%)

Now: $249 | Was: $309 | Savings: $61 (20%)

Finding a good deal on Samsung microwaves is rare, but thankfully Labor Day is bringing discounts of up to 20% off select Samsung microwaves. This stainless steel wonder is getting one of the best discounts so far, and is well worth a look if a new microwave is in your future.

Home Depot Labor Day grill sales

It wouldn't be Labor Day weekend without a family cookout, and thanks to Home Depot's Labor Day sale you'll find some excellent offers on grills and BBQs from top brands. With deals on Nexgrill, Weber, Lifesmart and more there's a deal out there for everyone this weekend. You can shop all grills and BBQ's on sale during Home Depot's Labor Day sale by visiting their deals page, but be sure to check out some of the best deals on grills and BBQ's below,

Top 3 Home Depot Labor Day grill deals

Z Grills 1060 sq. in. Pellet Grill / Smoker Now: $649 | Was: $759 | Savings: $110 (14%)

Now: $649 | Was: $759 | Savings: $110 (14%)

A great pellet grill and smoker for the price, Z Grill unit are some of the best around. Using an 8-in-1 fan-forced convection style setup, this thing can grill, smoke, roast, braise, bake and more with exceptional results.

Lifesmart Kamado 133 sq. in. Charcoal Grill / Smoker Now: $349 | Was: $398 | Savings: $49 (12%)

Now: $349 | Was: $398 | Savings: $49 (12%)

Complete with electric start, the Kamado is an excellent compact grill and smoker for any backyard or deck. Great for grilling, smoking, roasting, searing, you name it and the Kamado handles it well.

Royal Gourmet 747 sq. in. 5 Burner Gas Grill w/ Rotisserie Kit Now: $499.99 | Was: $633.99 | Savings: $134 (21%)

Now: $499.99 | Was: $633.99 | Savings: $134 (21%)

A gas grill with plenty of real estate to cook your favorites, Royal Gourmet grillers are a top choice for their affordability and style. Kick off the Labor Day weekend right with a BBQ on this bad boy and save a pretty hefty chunk of money doing it.

Is Home Depot having a Labor Day sale this year?

Absolutely! Home Depot's Labor Day sale is one of the best Labor Day sales of the year, and offers some great discounts on home improvement products, appliances and other home goods. The official savings event won't kick off until late August / early September, but the good news is you can already start browsing Labor Day offers thanks to their convenient landing page that gets updated all the way up until the big weekend.

When will Home Depot's Labor Day sale start?

While the official holiday falls on Monday, September 6, Home Depot will most likely kick off it's sale a week or two early as they did in years prior. You can already find great Labor Day deals and offers by heading over to Home Depot Labor Day sale landing page by using the links above.

Editor's Recommendations:

Labor Day sales are the last major savings events to snag a good deal before Black Friday sales and deals arrive. If you don't quite find what you're looking for on sale during Labor Day savings events, you're next chance is just around the corner!