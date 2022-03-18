Grab a cheap treadmill on sale for just $360 at Amazon today

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Finding a cheap treadmill (especially a good one) is a tough task. Most of the quality treadmills from NordicTrack or Bowflex run in the thousands of dollars, and quite frankly many of us right now probably don't have the funds for one of those. The good news? There's a stellar deal on a great budget-friendly treadmill that's well worth a look right now.

On sale for $357.74, shoppers can grab the XTERRA Fitness TR150 folding treadmill for a solid $140 off right now. One of the best treadmills for the price right now, this machine offers an excellent mix of quality and features. It's also one of the highest rated treadmills on Amazon right now, with over 10,000 reviews backing up just how good this budget-friendly option is.

Offering a solid, basic treadmill for the price. the XTERRA Fitness TR150 features a simple LCD display with 12 preset programs, 3 manual incline settings, and standard fitness tracking including distance, calories, pulse and more. Its foldable design also makes it perfect for the home gym, with a space saving footprint that makes it easy to move and easy to store.

While you aren't getting one of the best NordickTrack treadmills with this, the pay off here is the price. At just $360, this is a solid deal on a cheap treadmill that doesn't actually feel cheap. The build quality is solid and the features are complete enough to get you moving on your workout journey. Pair this with a solid multi-gym and you'll have a great home setup.

Usually running at $499.99, this deal saves you a hefty sum of over $140 thanks to the 24% discount Amazon is offering. If a cheap treadmill is what you are after, this deal delivers on that and more with a solid (albeit basic) treadmill that'll get the job done. Besides, for this low of a price you can't go wrong!

Editor's Recommendations