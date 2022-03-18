Grab a cheap treadmill on sale for just $360 at Amazon today

The XTERRA Fitness TR150 folding treadmill is $140 off – but not for long

cheap treadmill deal amazon
(Image credit: XTERRA Fitness)
Troy Fleming
By
published

Finding a cheap treadmill (especially a good one) is a tough task. Most of the quality treadmills from NordicTrack or Bowflex run in the thousands of dollars, and quite frankly many of us right now probably don't have the funds for one of those. The good news? There's a stellar deal on a great budget-friendly treadmill that's well worth a look right now.

On sale for $357.74, shoppers can grab the XTERRA Fitness TR150 folding treadmill for a solid $140 off right now. One of the best treadmills for the price right now, this machine offers an excellent mix of quality and features. It's also one of the highest rated treadmills on Amazon right now, with over 10,000 reviews backing up just how good this budget-friendly option is.

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill: was $499.99, now $357.74 ($142.25 off)

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill: was $499.99, now $357.74 ($142.25 off)

View Deal

Offering a solid, basic treadmill for the price. the XTERRA Fitness TR150 features a simple LCD display with 12 preset programs, 3 manual incline settings, and standard fitness tracking including distance, calories, pulse and more. Its foldable design also makes it perfect for the home gym, with a space saving footprint that makes it easy to move and easy to store.

While you aren't getting one of the best NordickTrack treadmills with this, the pay off here is the price. At just $360, this is a solid deal on a cheap treadmill that doesn't actually feel cheap. The build quality is solid and the features are complete enough to get you moving on your workout journey. Pair this with a solid multi-gym and you'll have a great home setup.

Usually running at $499.99, this deal saves you a hefty sum of over $140 thanks to the 24% discount Amazon is offering. If a cheap treadmill is what you are after, this deal delivers on that and more with a solid (albeit basic) treadmill that'll get the job done. Besides, for this low of a price you can't go wrong!

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gym & Fitness
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 102 deals
Filters
Arrow
Treadmills
(Black)
Our Review
1
Treadmill Doctor Everyoung...
Walmart
View Deal
UREVO Foldi 1 Treadmill
(Black)
Our Review
2
UREVO Foldable Treadmills for...
Amazon
View Deal
Echelon Stride
Our Review
3
Echelon - Stride - BLACK
Best Buy
View Deal
Treadmills
Our Review
4
Avari Magnetic Treadmill,...
Target
View Deal
Horizon T101
Our Review
5
Horizon Fitness T101 GO...
DICK'S Sporting Goods
View Deal
Sunny Health & Fitness 20740 TreadPad
Our Review
6
Asuna Tread Pad Slim Under...
Macy's
View Deal
Life Fitness T3 Treadmill
Our Review
7
Life Fitness T3 Treadmill...
Lowe's
View Deal
Sole Fitness F80 Treadmill
Our Review
8
Sole F80 Treadmill
Sole Treadmills
View Deal
Treadmills
(Black)
Our Review
9
CITYSPORTS Treadmill for...
Amazon
$459.99
View Deal
Sunny Walkstation
(Black)
Our Review
10
Sunny Health & Fitness...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals

Editor's Recommendations

TOPICS
Deals
Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.