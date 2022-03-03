Grab a complete Lithium-Ion cordless tool kit on sale for only $200 at Home Depot

For DIYers and professionals looking to snag a solid Lithium-Ion tool kit on sale right now, Home Depot is offering a must-see deal on one of RYOBI's ONE+ cordless combo kits. Dropping a solid $100 off a complete six tool Lithium-Ion combo kit, this deal offers an excellent starter kit for hobbyist and contractors alike.

On sale for just $199, this RYOBI ONE+ Lithium-Ion combo kit is an absolute steal for the price. Including a complete range of tools to tackle almost any job, this kit features a cordless drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, multi-tool and work light for an incredibly low price. Running off of RYOBI's ONE+ Lithium-Ion platform, the two included battery packs is all you'll need to get the job done.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit: was $299, now $199 ($100 off0 at Home Depot

Powered by a reliable 18V Lithium-Ion platform, RYOBI's 6-Tool cordless combo kit is down to an unbeatable price for the value. Cut, fasten, trim and more with a combo kit that is hard to pass up for the price.

Including one of the best cordless drills for the price, RYOBI's ONE+ 18V cordless Lithium-Ion combo kit at this price is an incredible value. Powered by the reliable ONE+ Lithium-Ion platform, the two included battery packs power all six tools without any adapter changes needed. Simply charge the packs and you're good to go.

While RYOBI tends to offer more budget-friendly options when it comes to power tools, they don't skimp on quality. RYOBI tools are a solid and dependable option for those looking to keep their purchase on the cheaper side without sacrificing power or performance, but you'd do well to check out other combo kits on sale at Home Depot right now.

DEWALT's 20V MAX Lithium-Ion 7-Tool combo kit, for example, is on sale for just $529 ($194 off) and offers a more premium feeling tool set for the price. That said, if the price of DEWALT's kit is a bit out of your range you'll do well to grab RYOBI's kit at it's reduced price. Unfortunately the tools in this kit aren't brushless, but for just $200 you can grab a stellar tool set for the home or as a backup for the jobsite.

