Google Pixel 6 event: Pixel 6, Fold, Pixel Pass, Android 12 and everything else to expect

After what feels like an eternity of speculation, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s official launch is finally nearly here. Tomorrow, October 19, Google will unveil what new products it’s been relentlessly working on over the past year – and that could comprise a very impressive line-up if this year's slew of Pixel reports prove accurate.

To be clear: the shroud of mystery surrounding the Google Pixel phones is now more or less a flimsy veil thanks to successive leaks and retailer mishaps that have surfaced online – albeit Google has itself no doubt played a proactive part in encouraging the information spillages. Beyond the Pixel reveal, Google is likely to roll out other products, too. We've pulled together all the details ahead of this year's show, plus how to stream the event as new products are revealed.

Pixel Fall Launch: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

(Image credit: Google)

The main event, of course, hinges on the release of Google's long-awaited flagship devices. Take a long deep breath: yes, just like that, it's now time to bid the Google Pixel 5 goodbye and embrace that upgrade. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will ship with a new Tensor processor made by Google itself that is reportedly 80 percent faster than the Pixel 5's Snapdragon 765G. That's a very serious performance increase and should enable users to blaze through tasks on their phones during day-to-day usage.

As flagship devices, Google has primed the phones for the future. The Google Pixel 6 will sport a 6.4-inch OLED display. It's also got a 90Hz refresh rate and 8GB RAM, featuring 128GB and 256GB options depending on what your storage needs are. The Pixel 6 is expected to have a dual-camera array and a 4,620 mAh battery. Upon purchase, users can grab the device in either of the following colors: Sorta Black, Sorta Seafoam, and Kinda Coral.

As for the Google Pixel 6 Pro, well, that's an altogether different beast: it'll use a more advanced 1440x3120px LTPO AMOLED of variable 120Hz refresh rate. And, instead of a 4,600mAh battery, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 5,000mAh pack.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will raise the bar far beyond that of its predecessors – something it'll very much need to do if it's to compete with the Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

Pixel Fall Launch: Pixel Pass

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Amongst the internet's dedicated Google enthusiasts, Pixel Pass is something that has got us here at T3 very excited. First spotted by M. Brandon Lee, Pixel Pass is likely to be launched in concert with the Google Pixel 6 smartphones, promising regular updates to Pixel devices and access to “key first-party services,” including YouTube Premium and Google Fi phone plans.

By paying a fixed monthly fee, then, users get access to a Pixel phone with an extended warranty and device upgrades. Not bad at all. It's akin to Apple’s iPhone upgrade program which gives users the latest iPhone every year, as well as bundling in the company’s key online services for a monthly fee.

Pixel Fall Launch: Pixel Fold

Foldable devices have taken the mobile world by storm over the past year with their ability to twist, turn, and bend without breaking. A serious feat of mobile engineering! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G has already left an indelible mark in this particular arena, while other folding devices like the Huawei Mate Xs, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and the Motorola Razr 2020, have helped pave the way for more foldable smartphones. And, trust us, there's a whole lot more to come.

There's been various speculation around Google's entry into the foldable arena: currently, that's tipped to be the Google Pixel Fold, which would see the search giant try its hand across the flexible form factor. Unfortunately, we still don't know when that could be. But, though we don't expect an imminent Pixel Fold debut, it's not completely out of the realm of possibility that we could get a glimpse of something at the Pixel Fall Launch event – though we wouldn't bank on it this early on

How to watch the Google Pixel 6 event?

(Image credit: Google)

Google has scheduled the Pixel Fall Launch event for 19 October 2021 at 10am PT (1pm ET/6pm BST). Delightfully, Google has even given us a little taster of what to expect at the show: "On October 19, we’re officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – the completely reimagined Google phones."

A pre-recorded stream of the show will be available for users to watch, which has a separate placeholder site that is now is live. We’ll also be doing plenty of coverage of everything that gets unveiled. However, given the sheer scale of the leaks, we aren’t expecting any huge surprises!