Get Google Pixel 3a for £3.99 (yes, really) but be quick as this stellar offer ends TODAY

No, that isn't a typo. You really can get the Google Pixel 3a for £3.99 – a saving of 99% on the (already pretty reasonable) price tag of £399.

The unbelievable offer comes courtesy of Argos. Unfortunately, the ridiculously reduced price is only available to 50 lucky people. Those who are selected will be able to purchase the Pixel 3a 64GB in Just Black with the 99% price reduction and pick it up at a specially commissioned "Argos Click & Collect" point on London’s South Bank on Thursday May 23, 2019.

If you're interested in getting your hands on Google Pixel 3a, which launched in the UK earlier this month, need only to register their interest on the Argos site here.

Phil Elford, Head of Technology at Argos, said: “We wanted to celebrate the launch of the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL at Argos with a bang, and what better way than to offer our customers an incredible 99 per cent discount.”

The offer runs expires at one minute to midnight tonight. So act fast.

For those who have been dwelling under a proverbial rock, the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL bring a number of the core features that made the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL such stand-outs in a more affordable, mid-range package.

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL ship in three colours, Just Black, Clearly White and Purple-ish (exclusive to the 3a) and deliver an almost identical camera experience to the costlier cousins. So, you'll get Portrait Mode, Super Res Zoom, and Night Sight. Google Photos is built-in and offers free cloud storage for high-quality photos and videos for free, so you will never run-out of storage on your device.