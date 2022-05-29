Google Docs just added a cool free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you use an app a lot, even relatively small changes can make a big difference. That's definitely the case with Google Docs, which has just added a really useful feature that makes a common task faster and simpler.

The new feature enables you to select multiple blocks of text at once and then apply actions to them – not just formatting, but delete, copy and paste too. If you've ever had to fix the formatting or remove headings from a big document you'll appreciate how much of a time-saver that can be.

The upgrade is in Google Docs now, and the official Google Workspace blog says it's enabled by default so you don't need to do anything to get it. Easy peasy.

It's definitely a case of better late than never here – the same feature is in so many of the word processing and writing apps I use that I'd forgotten Google Docs couldn't do it – but I'm glad to see it.

(Image credit: Google)

A small but useful upgrade to Google Drive

I'm also glad to see a small but useful change to Google Drive too: keyboard shortcuts for cutting, copying and pasting files. You might've through it already existed, but no! It's only been added this week, as Google's announcement explains. Provided you're using Chrome you can use the standard Ctrl/Cmd + C / X / V commands for file operations.

As The Verge reports, Google isn't doing this in a lazy way: the future, which should have rolled out to everybody by the beginning of July, works across different tabs and there's an additional shortcut to open a folder as a new Chrome tab (Ctrl/Cmd + Enter). If you also hold Shift when you paste it'll insert a shortcut rather than the file itself, which is useful if you want to avoid duplication. And if you copy a file and paste it into a Google Doc or Gmail message, it'll automatically include the file title and link.

I know these updates aren't exactly going to have got crowds dancing in the streets, but they're worthwhile improvements to already very useful apps – and given the huge number of users Google has, the changes are going to make a lot of people's workflow that little bit better.