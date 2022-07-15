God of War Ragnarok PS5/PS4 Collector's Editions live – here's where to pre-order

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

God of War Ragnarok pre-orders are now opening up with both the Collector's and Jötnar Editions available for purchase now. Head to GAME's website (opens in new tab) now before it sells out.

The God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition is available at £179.99 and includes a 16-inch Mjölnir replica (Thor's hammer), a Dwarven Dice Set, two-inch Vanir Twin Carvings, and a Steelbook Display Case. It will arrive in a box resembling the Knowledge Keeper's Shrine with secret compartments.

While the God of War Ragnarok Jötnar Edition can be pre-ordered at £229.99 and features Brok's Dice Set (as opposed to the Dwarven Dice Set), the Falcon, Bear and Wolf pin set, a Legendary Draupnir Ring, a Yggdrasil Cloth Map, a 7-inch Vinyl record featuring the music of the game by Bear McCreary, alongside all of the other items included in the Collector's Edition.

A voucher code for downloadable content is included in both the Collector's and Jötnar Editions too. This contains the full God of War Ragnarok game for PS4 and PS5 (no physical copy), the Kratos Darkdale Armor, Kratos Darkdale Axe Grip, Kratos Darkdale Blades Handles and Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic). It also contains the official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack, a Dark Horse Digital Mini Art Book and an Avatar set and a PlayStation 4 theme.

GAME informed its customers ahead of time that pre-orders would be opening at 10AM BST on July 15th,

👀 Watch this space 👀Come back at 10 am on Friday the 15th to secure your pre-order for God of War Ragnarök! ⚡️🔨 pic.twitter.com/rrxgOmW8GDJuly 7, 2022 See more

We'll be updating this piece with the latest information as pre-orders open globally, so keeping checking back.