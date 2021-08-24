Get an RTX 3050 Series gaming laptop for cheap with this $150 off deal at Amazon

While it can be a challenge find a good gaming laptop for cheap, Amazon is offering a pretty solid machine for one heck of a price right now. A deal that saves just over 13% on an Intel i5 plus RTX 3050 setup, this deal on the Gigabyte G5 GD 15 inch gaming laptop is a hard one to pass up.

One sale for $999, Amazon's deal takes $150 off this more than capable mobile gaming rig for those trying to stick to a budget. A strong competitor for one of the best gaming laptops and easily one of the best laptops under $1000 at the moment, the Gigabyte G5 GD is a beast of a machine that handles up to 144Hz refresh rates at 1080p gaming.

Gigabyte G5 GD 15.6" RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop

Now: $999 | Was: $ 1,149 | Savings: $150 (13%)

Powered by an 11th Gen Intel i5 that's paired with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB DDR6 mobile GPU, the G5 is a stellar gaming rig for this price. Ideal for high performance 1080p gaming, the G5 is the perfect choice for gamers who don't quite need a 4K rig but want plenty of power under the hood.View Deal

As a 1080p gaming rig, the Gigabyte G5 GD is more than suited for the job. Running off the latest 11th Gen i5-11400H processor the G5 clocks upwards of 4.5GHz when gaming, which paired with the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD offers ultra smooth frame rates and fast load times.

While the unit may run a little hot at times (which gaming laptops don't?), NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 Series GPU only clocks in at about 80W to help reduce the overall load.

Featuring an anti-glare IPS monitor that runs at up to 144Hz, the power under the hood of this gaming laptop ensures you'll be running most of your favorite games at ultra settings at 1080p.

For those who don't quite need 4K just yet, this laptop is a must-see for the price. It could do with a larger SSD as 512GB will fill up quite fast for serious gamers, but those can often be found on sale. If you're unsure of what SSDs to look at for gaming laptops, check out our guide to the best SSDs available today.

