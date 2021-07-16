Get a Macbook Pro monitor on sale cheap thanks to this renewed deal at Amazon

If you're a Macbook Pro owner looking to grab a cheap monitor on sale, there may just be a deal worth of your money and attention at Amazon. While you'll find that BenQ's EX3501R 4K monitor is on sale across the net, the Amazon Renewed Store offers a discount slightly bigger if you're willing.

On sale for $519.15 at the Amazon Renewed Store, this deal saves an extra $80 on the already discounted BenQ EX3501R 35 inch 4K monitor. Ranked as one of the best monitors for Macbook Pro, the initial $150 discount on the new model is a welcome price drop, The added $80 at the renewed store however pushes this offer into the must-see territory.

BenQ EX3501R 35" 21:9 UltraWide HDR 4K Monitor (Renewed)

Now: $519.15 | Was: $599.99 | Savings; $80.84 (13%)

If you're willing to go with a renewed version of this killer gaming laptop, you can save an extra $80 on a like-new 4K monitor perfect for your Macbook Pro. New condition models are also on sale for $150, though, so you're saving either way!View Deal

Thanks to the native 4K resolution, HDR support and ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, this monitor offers a great experience for gaming, editing, you name it. It's still compact enough to fit on most desks with ease, but the added screen real estate offers the ideal display setup for creators and editors of all shapes and sizes.

Some would even consider this one of the best gaming monitors available today, too. While Macbooks aren't necessarily geared towards this type of use, some may enjoy a game or two from time to time. This display offers a crisp, clear image with a huge range of colors, including full HDR support.

If grabbing the renewed model isn't your first choice, again this thing is on sale across the net with a solid $150 price drop. The new version will run you around $599, but at least you get the joy of breaking open the packaging tape if that's your thing.

