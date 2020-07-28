Galaxy Watch 3 EXPOSED - early unboxing video and official pics leaked

We're a week out from Samsung's Unpacked event where the company will be unveiling five new devices, confirming just last week that the next Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Beans will be a part of that lineup.

But the closer we get, the more leaks are springing, and now the Galaxy Watch 3 - as it's officially called - has just had a doozy of one with product pics and an unboxing video making their way onto the internet.

YouTube channel The Mobile Central got its hands on the Galaxy Watch 3 41mm model in the new Mystic Bronze colourway that we saw the Galaxy Note 20 sporting in pictures that Samsung accidentally posted on its Russian website. Retailers in the channel's country aren't supposed to be selling the devices until after Unpacked, but it seems they've been a little to eager and have started doing so already.

We get a look at a selection of watch faces which seem in line with leaks from earlier this week as well as a handful of fitness and well-being apps that the Galaxy Watch 3 comes preinstalled with.

We can see the two physical buttons on the side of the watch - which can be used to take screenshots according to the latest software leak - and the rotating bezel in action.

We also get a good look at the 41mm model sitting alongside the Apple Watch Series 4, and Galaxy Watch Active 2 in two different sizes.

WinFuture posted official pictures of the Galaxy Watch 3, showing off the 45mm model in titanium black, and titanium silver, and the 41mm model in Mystic Bronze, and titanium silver.

The 41mm watch sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, while the 45mm display measures 1.4-inches. Both feature Gorilla Glass and have an IP68 water resistance rating.

According to the outlet, the only difference between the two sizes is the display size and the battery; the smaller model houses a 247mAh battery, while the larger model is kitted out with a 340mAh battery, offering a maximum of 56 hours battery life.

When it comes to the software, there are reportedly 39 sports modes, as well as the range of fitness apps which includes stress detection alongside sleep monitoring, and a women's health app.

Info on a price and launch date are about the only things that haven't leaked yet, so sit tight for the official reveal!

Source: The Mobile Central/ WinFuture