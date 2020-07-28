Galaxy Watch 3 leak tips Samsung's strategy to take on Apple Watch Series 6

The Galaxy Watch 3 reveal is just a week away, having been confirmed by Samsung as featuring in its Unpacked lineup alongside four other devices. The leaks around its upcoming smartphones - the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 - have been rife, but its other gadgets haven't escaped a good bean-spilling.

We've already heard all about the wearables' major new software update that will bring motion controls and fall detection to the smartwatch, but now the Galaxy Watch 3 Plugin app has gone live and given us some new titbits.

XDA Developers Max Weinbach delved into the APK to ferret out the details on the watch - a lot of which backs up prior leaks about the updates. Weinbach confirms hand gesture support is on the way, with users able to clench and unclench their hand to answer a call, or shake their hand to reject it. As Weinbach points out, because the new smartwatch features a speaker, calls can be taken directly via the device.

Fall detection has been confirmed, with the Galaxy Watch 3 ringing for one minute after an incident - if the user doesn't respond within that time, it'll text their location and a brief sound recording (five seconds) to emergency contacts. If users are particularly vulnerable, it can place an SOS call to emergency contacts when it detects a fall.

Features that we hadn't previously heard about that were found in the APK include the ability to take a screenshot with a different action to previous Samsung smartwatches. Rather than holding and swiping, users can simply press both buttons on the side to snap a screenshot instead.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

In addition to the new features, Weinbach also discovered the default watch face options, some of which include Galaxy Note 20 wallpapers, which you can peruse above.

There's not a great deal of new information here, but it's fleshed out what we do know and given us a glimpse of the improvements Samsung has made with its smartwatches, so it's better prepared to go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch Series 6 when it hits stores after Unpacked on August 5.

Source: XDA Developers