Forget going to space, I’m saving up for a trip to Disney’s Star Wars hotel

Many kids grew up wanting to be a spaceman, and likely Messrs Branson, Bezos and Musk were among them. But growing up in the 80s, I wanted to be Luke Skywalker. School breaktimes were a constant stream of Star Wars reenactments and even when I had to be a Stormtrooper, I was secretly Luke, ready to save the galaxy.

While I no longer plan to bring down the Empire, I still love the films – even the prequels. So the idea of getting to play a part in an immersive Star Wars experience is something that fills me with child-like excitement.

Even before Disney opened its Star Wars themed land, known as Galaxy’s Edge, they have been planning to add an immersive themed hotel to the mix. And while the land opened back at the end of 2019, it seems the hotel is finally coming in Spring 2022.

The atrium is stock full of Star Wars characters to interact with (Image credit: Disney)

Located in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is not just a hotel, it’s a two-night, all-immersive adventure. From the moment you enter the hotel you enter the Star Wars universe, entering the launch pods, jumping to hyperspace and boarding the Halcyon Starcruiser.

The rooms, lounge and dining room are all Star Wars themed to look like they are part of the ship and actors are on hand to guide you through a series of optional adventures. Disney describe it as “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game.”

The stay includes two-nights in the hotel, all your food and drink – with the exception of alcohol and “specialty beverages” – a planet excursion to Batuu (to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the rest of Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park) and valet parking.

At these prices, there's no chance of running into the usual hive of scum and villainy (Image credit: Disney)

While the price is nothing compared to a rocket ship to space, it’s far from cheap, even by Disney or cruise ship standards – and this does feel like a cruise without the boat. The standard room is priced from $749 per person per night with a four-person cabin, $889 per person per night for a three-person cabin and $1,209 per person per night for a two-person cabin. That’s a total of $4,809 for a couple up to $5,999 for a family of four for the two-night stay. There are also Galaxy Class suites and Grand Captain Suites among the 100 available rooms, which presumably cost considerably more.

It’s a lot of money to drop on two days at Disney, and that’s without the outfits that guests are encouraged to buy either before or on board. For a Star Wars fan though, this is a once in a lifetime experience that goes beyond a themed roller coaster or even an entire land in Disney. For 48 hours you get to live and breathe Star Wars – I’d take that over three minutes of weightlessness any day.