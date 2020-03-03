Flash BT Superfast Fibre broadband deal: lowest price ever with no upfront cost

If there’s one company that knows broadband its BT, who have been in the game longer than almost anyone else. And BT isn’t sitting on its laurels either, as evidenced by the fantastic deal they’re offering on their Superfast broadband plan, available only for the next couple days.

The deal at hand is a good one: Superfast Fibre broadband for the just £27.99, the lowest price ever, with no upfront costs at all. You’re guaranteed to get 50 Mbps speeds, meaning you can browse on a few devices at once. It’s the perfect deal for a family, especially at this price.

Hurry, though, because the deal only lasts for another couple of days and you wouldn’t want to miss out.

BT Superfast Fibre broadband | £27.99 per month | £0 upfront cost | Guaranteed 50 Mbps speeds | 24 month contract | Available now

BT is offering something of a blinder right now: amazing speeds on your broadband for very low monthly prices, complete with the UK’s most powerful route, meaning there won’t be any areas of your house that are unfortunate blackspots.View Deal

So, if you’re looking to upgrade your broadband setup now, whether you’re a BT customer or not, this is the perfect deal for you. As we said, it only lasts for the next couple of days though, so don’t miss out.