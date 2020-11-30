Epic Cyber Monday deal knocks $200 off your new Saatva mattress

Missed Black Friday? Don't worry, there are still plenty of cheap mattress deals to take advantage of this Cyber Monday. One of the best we've seen comes from luxury sleep brand Saata: for a limited time, it's giving you a flat $200 discount on all orders over $1000. This deal knocks up to 20% off the full range, and Saatva has something for everyone: great all-round hybrids (the Saatva Classic), body-moulding memory foam (the Loom & leaf), hypoallergenic and eco-friendly latex (the Latex Hybrid), beds for bigger bodies (Saatva HD) and more.

Missed this offer? Head to our dedicated Saatva discount codes and deals page for the best current savings. Still deciding what's the right mattress for you? Head to our best mattress guide.

Top deal Saatva mattress Cyber Week sale| $200 off orders over $1000

Save up to 20%! Saatva's luxury mattresses come in three firmness options, and all are handcrafted using premium materials, including CertiPUR-US certified foams and eco-friendly components. There's a wide range to choose from, including kids mattresses, adjustable mattresses, and mattresses for bigger bodies. The $200 discount is valid on all orders over $1000. View Deal

If you're looking for a great all-rounder, we'd recommend the Saatva Classic. Saatva's flagship mattress (and its most popular) is a hybrid innerspring with a plush Euro pillow top to provide contouring, cushioned support, and ease any back or joint pain. A layer of high-density CertiPUR-US certified memory foam keeps your spine correctly aligned and reduces pressure in your lower back – this mattress is actually Chiropractor-approved. See how it compares to the competition in our DreamCloud vs Saatva showdown.

Today's best Saatva Classic mattress deals

