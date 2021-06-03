Early Prime Day deal saves up to 25% on Powerbeats wireless headphones

Shopping for wireless earbuds on sale can be a challenge, but with news that Prime Day 2021 is almost here things may have just gotten a lot easier. Taking up to 25% off Beats Powerbeats wireless earbuds, those on the hunt for a good pair of workout headphones may have just found them.

On sale for $110, the Powerbeats wireless headphones are an excellent buy for anyone looking to grab a new pair (or backup pair) of headphones on sale cheap. Comfortable and functional, the Powerbeats headphones work nicely for active users or just about anyone who needs a solid set of wired buds.

While we've seen these drop lower in price, it's usually running alongside some of the best Prime Day deals on headphones. This offer nets a solid savings on a pair of one of the best running headphones available, but there's a chance these won't go any cheaper and this price is close to last year's Prime Day offer.

Beats Powerbeats High Performance Wireless Earphones (Black) Now: $110.99 | Was: $149.95 | Savings: $38.96 (26%)

Snag the classic black pair of Beats Powerbeats High Performance wireless earbuds on sale for just $111. It's the largest discount of the three colors, but you can still save quite a bit on the red and white versions.

Rated #1 on T3's best running headphones guide, the Powerbeats wireless headphones offer an incredible range of sound, performance and value.

Essentially identical to the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats deliver stunning sound quality and durabilityin the form of a wired earphone set. A bit more secure for those doing intense sports or workouts, but if a truly wireless pair is what you're after these may dissapoint.

That said, this is a solid backup pair for anyone's go bag. The price on this deal is more than fair, and nets you a great sounding pair of wireless headphones cheap. This headphones deal at Amazon won't be around long, so jump on this one fast if you're in the market for a new pair of headphones on sale.

