Early Black Friday PRICE CRASH: save big with this Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch deal

Gone are the days when you had to wait until the end of November for the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals to roll in. No, in 2020, Black Friday deals are already here in October, delivered by non-other than Amazon, the online retail giant. Cheap Garmin watch deal of the best kind, save £77 with this excellent Garmin Vivoactive 3 deal today!

• Buy Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS fitness smartwatch for £122.99, was £199.99, you save £77 at Amazon

In the US?

• Buy Garmin vivoactive 3 at Best Buy for $127.99, was $149.99, you save $22

The Garmin Vivoactive series is aimed at more casual users and focuses on aesthetics as much as precision metrics. For example, the Vivoactive 3 uses touchscreen navigation, supports smart notifications and Garmin Pay so you can use it in shops where contactless payment method is accepted.

Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS fitness smartwatch | Sale price £122.99 | Was £199.99 | Save £77 at Amazon

Sporting a 1.2" touchscreen and weighing only 39 grams, the Garmin vivoactive 3 will effectively help you track both your workouts and daily activities. Despite having a decent sized screen and on-board GPS, battery life is up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and 13 hours in GPS mode. View Deal

Should buy the Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS fitness smartwatch

The Garmin vivoactive 3 is the smartwatch for active people. It has 15 preloaded sports apps and it is also Garmin Pay ready – that is if you bank with one of the three banks that supports this (there are loads more in the US, though). Built-in GPS lets you record the distance, pace, location and more for your outdoor activities without having to carry your phone around with you.

In the US?

The Garmin vivoactive 3 is safe for swimming and showering and the Garmin Chroma Display is easy to read too, even in direct sunlight. the display is safely housed under extra-durable Corning Gorilla Glass lens so it can withstand some bashing around.

Other features include VO2 max and fitness age estimation, all-day stress tracking and relaxation-based breathing timer. The watch supports smart notification and allows users to check messages, weather details and calendar entries on the watch. In case looking at these is too intimidating on the big screen.

