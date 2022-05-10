New DJI Mini 3 Pro has a swivelling gimbal for true vertical shooting

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro has finally been unveiled, and it's everything we hoped for. Sure, you've probably know pretty much everything there is to know about it, thanks for a series of spectacular pre-release leaks, but it's nice to have it all officially confirmed, isn't it?

We've given this one a thorough testing already, so if you want to know exactly how it performs, you should stop reading this waffle and head straight to our official DJI Mini 3 Pro review instead. But if you want a speedy rundown of the coolest / most significant new additions – including a gimbal that swivels, so you can shoot in portrait orientation – read on.

DJI is the brand behind most of today's best drones (although lately it has faced stiff competition from Autel Evo – see our Autel Evo Nano Plus and Autel Evo Lite Plus review for more on that). The Mini 3 Pro is the latest to join DJI's compact drone lineup, which includes the DJI Mini 2 and Mini SE.

The idea behind DJI's newest addition was to deliver the features and image quality of the brand's more advanced models, but in a portable package. To that end, the Mini 3 Pro packs a 1/1.3-inch type sensor, three-way obstacle avoidance and superior image quality. It also clocks in below 250g, meaning you're much freer in where you can fly it. It's aimed at enthusiast photographers and videographers – and is user-friendly enough to warrant a place in our best beginner drone guide – but has plenty to offer experienced drone pilots looking for a convenient and competent drone they can fly anywhere. It also adds some exciting new features and accessories; here's a quick look.

1. True vertical shooting for social media

DJI has completely redesigned the DJI Mini 3 Pro's gimbal so it can rotate through 90-degrees, allowing users to access new camera angles. It can capture tilt-up shots, and also shoot in true vertical orientation. The ability to capture high-quality portrait orientation images and video, without having to zoom or crop, is great news for social media aficionados.

(Image credit: Angela Nicholson)

2. Mega battery for mega flight times

Typically, compact, lightweight drones can suffer when it comes to flight times, but for the first time DJI has added an 'Intelligent Flight Battery Plus' option for the Mini 3 Pro… although it's not available in the UK or EU, so we didn't get to try this out. Assuming you're in one of the countries where it is available, this battery promises up to 47 minutes of flight on one charge – which is massive for a drone of this size. The regular ol' Intelligent Flight battery will still get you up to a respectable 34 minutes though (we found this achievable in good conditions).

3. New touchscreen remote controller

The DJI Smart Controller has been discontinued, but the Mini 3 Pro launches with another option. The new 'DJI RC' is a lightweight controller with a built-in 5.5-inch touchscreen and integrated DJI Fly App, and which frees your smartphone up for other tasks while you're flying your drone. If you don't fancy it, you can pick a bundle with a regular smartphone-compatible remote instead, or one with no remote control at all.

(Image credit: DJI / @Muratmcmxc)

DJI Mini 3 Pro: price and availability

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is available for pre-order today on the DJI store along with a selection of retail partners, with shipping to commence on 17 May. There are three configurations to choose from, depending on which remote (if any) you want with your drone. There's a no remote option for those who already have a compatible controller, as well as versions with a traditional smartphone-compatible remote (RC-N1) and the all-new touchscreen remote (RC). Note all Euro prices are subject to local taxes.

DJI Mini 3 Pro (no remote controller): from EUR €739 / GPB £639

DJI Mini 3 Pro (with RC-N1): from EUR €829 / GBP £709

DJI Mini 3 Pro (with DJI RC): from EUR €999 / GBP £859

You can also pick up a Fly More kit, which includes two Intelligent Flight batteries, a two-way charging hub, two sets of propellers, and a shoulder bag.

Additional Fly More Kit: from EUR €189 / GBP £159

Head to the DJI site to preorder, or check out our DJI Mini 3 Pro review to find out what we thought.