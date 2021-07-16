Disney Plus movie Black Widow reviewed on this week's Totally Rated show

Totally Rated features reviews and opinions of what's hot and what's not in the tech and gaming world.

Bringing together leading titles from across the industry, we hear first hand from those who have reviewed - and rated - the very latest games and products on the market.

In this week’s episode, The Witcher 3 gets a next gen upgrade, Black Widow finally hits the big screen and Disney Plus, while could God of War: Ragnarok actually be called, God of War: Ragnarok?

Watch the full episode of Totally Rated directly below:

The MCU has returned to cinemas this week with the release of the long awaited - and frequently delayed - Black Widow and well the internet had thoughts.

Axel Metz from TechRadar was a huge fan, “Despite arriving a year after originally planned, Black Widow delivers an accomplished standalone adventure with all the charm and wit we’ve come to expect from the Marvel Studios formula.

In many ways, the movie benefits from that extended break in big-screen superhero action.

“Its thriller-like plot – which sees Natasha forced to confront the demons of her past – is a refreshing departure from the time-hopping space travel of recent Marvel titles, and is perhaps only similar to 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier in the way it combines grounded action with dark and at times uncomfortable themes.

“Scarlett Johansson is as good as the titular heroine as she’s ever been, but it’s Black Widow’s supporting cast that really steal the show. David Harbour and Rachel Weisz are excellent as Natasha’s make-shift parents, while Florence Pugh cracks the best of the movie’s jokes and throws its coolest punches as Yelena.

“After years spent teaming up with Norse gods and armoured billionaires, Black Widow is still the solo send-off Natasha deserved.”

Black Widow can be watched now in theatres or via Disney Plus Premier Access.