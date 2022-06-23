Disney Mirrorverse: when can I play Disney’s new mobile game?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Disney is on a roll at the moment, with the success of Disney Plus and its new originals series, and now the company is moving into mobile gaming with the release of Disney Mirrorverse, courtesy of developer Kabam and built in collaboration with Disney and Pixar Games.

What kind of game is Disney Mirrorverse? It's described as new action-adventure role-playing game (or RPG if you're well versed in your gaming acronyms), available for Google Android (opens in new tab) and Apple iOS (opens in new tab) platforms, so whether you're on iPhone or not you can gain access to your favourite Dinsey Pixar characters as you've never seen them before in this new game.

When is Disney Mirrorverse available? If you're reading this on 23 June 2022, i.e. launch day, then it's available right now for you to download! No more pre-registration (opens in new tab) to worry about through the various download stores, no beta game full of various bugs, the full shebang is available right now to download for free.

What characters can I play as in Disney Mirrorverse?

The official Disney Mirrorverse trailer is hosted above, to give you a teaser of what to expect from this mobile RPG. As you can see, there's a whole host of characters from the Disney Pixar universe, reimagined as battle characters, which you can command in play.

Disney calls these characters Guardians, each with unique abilities, which can be unlocked as you progress through the game. There's Sulley, Buzz Lightyear, Maleficent and many more – each used to defend against 'the Fractured', described as 'a malevolent threat seeking to overrun the Mirrorverse'.

The game features its own original storyline, the ability to customise your favourite Disney and Pixar characters, real-time combat gameplay, and various story and event quests to get your teeth into.