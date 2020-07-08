Dell XPS 13 laptop deal cuts £££ off cost with THIS special discount code

Dell currently has an offer on the simply awesome Dell XPS 13 where you can save £139 on the full price by entering a special discount code. There's free shipping, too, to make the deal even sweeter.

Here's how to get your Dell XPS 13 deal.

1. Go to the Dell XPS 13 page on Dell's website.

2. Add the laptop to your cart.

3. Add any extras you might want, such as Office 365 or an external keyboard and mouse.

4. Apply the coupon code EARLY14 in the box marked 'Promotional Code'.

5. Enjoy your £139 discount!

We think this is a great deal on the best premium laptop in the world today. It's also available across the entire Dell XPS 13 line-up, too, so if you think you can spend a bit more thanks to this discount, then you can upgrade the system with more storage space, a Core i7 CPU and more RAM, and even an Nvidia GeForce graphics card.

Dell XPS 13 | Now £859.14 with deal code EARLY14 | Available at Dell

What a deal this is. A massive saving on an awesome laptop which is ideal for home, office or school use. Because it's so compact it's also perfect for travel as it fits nicely on airplane tray tables (and the battery lasts up to 19 hours). Just remember to use the deal code EARLY14 to bag the big disocount.View Deal

The XPS 13 really is a stunning laptop, starting at just 2.67 pounds it's a breeze to use on the move, with a top quality 13.3'' FHD (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge display with almost no bezels and plenty of power under the hood for work and play.

This model features an Intel Core i5-10210 Processor (6M Cache, up to 4.20 GHz), 8GB of RAM, a 1286GB PCIe Solid State Drive and runs Windows 10 Home.

For even more great laptops be sure to check out T3's best laptops, best 2-in-1 laptops, best gaming laptops, best lightweight laptops, best student laptops and best laptops under £500.

For even more great summer deals, be sure to also take a look at T3's Summer Savings hub, which rounds up the best summer sales from the UK's biggest retailers.