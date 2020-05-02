Cheap Lenovo gaming laptop deal: $300 off the Y540 Lenovo Legion gaming laptop

Check out B&H's cheap Lenovo gaming laptop deal and save $300 on the Y540 15 inch Lenovo Legion gaming laptop – on sale for just $1,299!



Loaded with some seriously impressive hardware, the Lenovo Legion gaming laptops are a surprise to those familiar with the Lenovo name. While their lower end laptops don't generally quite live up to expectations, Lenovo has taken a step in the right direction when it comes to their gaming laptops.

Rocking a 9th Gen Intel i7-9750H 6-core processor (clocked at 2.6Ghz with a 4.5Ghz boosted speed) and paired with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU, the Y540 Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is a machine built for power. While this laptop only supports 1080p gaming, you get crystal clear images and smooth gameplay with the 144Hz IPS display. If you don't have to have 4K visuals, then this setup is a no-brainer at this price.

It also features 16GB DDR4 RAM and an ultra-fast 1TB SSD for the fastest boot up times and load times around. Windows boots up in seconds, and games load faster than ever before. Stylish but simple, the Lenovo Legion chassis features a smooth matte dark gray finish.

Lenovo Legion Y540 15" Gaming Laptop | 9th Gen Intel i7-9750H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB | 16GB DDR4 | 1TB SSD | Was: $1,599 | Now: $1,299 | Save $300 at B&H Photo

With hardware like this, it's hard to believe it's got the Lenovo brand behind it. But don't let the logo fool you, the Legion series gaming laptops have some serious horsepower under the hood and are excellent 1080p 144Hz gaming machinesView Deal

Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptop Y540 Features

9th Gen Intel i7-9750 6-Core Processor – a multi-threading powerhouse, the Legion Y540 features a 9th Gen Intel i7 to power through apps and games with ease

a multi-threading powerhouse, the Legion Y540 features a 9th Gen Intel i7 to power through apps and games with ease NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2020 6GB Mobile GPU – featuring new real-time ray tracing compatibility, enjoy the most immersive and detailed graphics imaginable

featuring new real-time ray tracing compatibility, enjoy the most immersive and detailed graphics imaginable 16GB DDR4 RAM – run even the most resource intensive programs without a hitch, including photo and video editing software

run even the most resource intensive programs without a hitch, including photo and video editing software 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD – ultra fast boot times with reduced loading times, the Legion Y540 comes with a massive 1TB SSD

ultra fast boot times with reduced loading times, the Legion Y540 comes with a massive 1TB SSD 15.6" 1920x1080 144Hz IPS Display – enjoy you favorite games with super smooth frame rates and highly detailed graphics and high-defnition

