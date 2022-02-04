Cheap Garmin smartwatch deal at Amazon takes over $50 off the Venu Sq Music

Smartwatch fanatics hoping to grab a cheap Garmin on sale – we may have just found the deal for you. Offering a solid 20% off the Garmin Venu Sq Music, Amazon has a must-see offer that drops this Garmin wearable to its lowest price in some time.

On sale for $198.99, shoppers can grab the Garmin Venu Sq Music GPS smartwatch for over $50 off right now. One of the best smartwatches for both fitness and day-to-day use, this deal offers a solid watch at a great price. Available in a variety of colors, each of which receiving their own discount, this stylish wearable is a must-buy for those seeking an alternative to the Apple Watch.

Garmin Venu Sq Music GPS Smartwatch (Black/Rose Gold): was $249.99, now $198.99 at Amazon

A top-of-the-line smartwatch with all the features you'd expect, the Garmin Venu Sq line offers a great alternative to other brands on the market. The $50 price drop just adds the icing on the cake with this one.

Receiving a respectable 4 out of 5 stars over at T3's Garmin Venu Sq review, this deal nets Garmin fans their latest and greatest at an incredible price. A responsive touch screen paired with solid battery life, common performance features and more, the standard price tag is already hard to beat.

Tack on the extra 20% off and you've got yourself a must-buy wearable. Comparable to the Apple Watch SE, the Garmin Venu Sq features a square watch face in favor of the standard circular setup. This offers a little bit more screen real estate while still providing a sleek style.

The battery life also delivers in spades, running at a total of 14 hours with the GPS feature turned on. Off, this thing can run for up to 6 days in standard smartwatch mode. The only downside is the absence of an AMOLED screen, but for the price that can be forgiven.

