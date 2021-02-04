Cheap Asus Vivobook 15 laptop deals deliver ideal low-cost upgrade

Choosing the right laptop is difficult enough at the best of times and the problem becomes even harder when you're on a budget. We've spent a lot of time finding the best cheap laptops and the Asus Vivibook 15 is a clear winner.

While many budget laptops include low-powered internal components (we're looking at you, best Chromebooks), Asus has focused on providing a laptop that doesn't cost the earth but can easily compete with its more expensive rivals.

The 15.6-inch display has very thin bezels, for example, and a decent Full HD resolution, making it ideal for comfortable movie nights or creating a presentation or editing some photos. It's a very versatile machine.

As we found during test, the Vivobook 15 is a fantastic all-rounder: other laptops might do one particular thing better, but as an overall laptop – which, let's be honest, is the best view to take – it easily beats rivals thanks to its excellent design, fast internals, and big screen.

If you're looking for a laptop that punches well above its weight, the Asus Vivobook 15 is not a bad option at all. It's fast, lightweight, well-specced, and includes a bright and crisp 15.6-inch display, a rarity on cheaper laptops that often compromise on screen size and quality.

