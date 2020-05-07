Memorial Day sales at Newegg takes $200 off these ASUS TUF gaming laptops – today only!

Memorial Day sales are here and if you're on the hunt for an excellent budget gaming laptop for under $1000 then you're in luck. Newegg's got a pretty sweet deal on an ASUS TUF gaming laptop which can save you $150 on a great 1080p budget gaming laptop.

If you're familiar with ASUS TUF products, you know they've got a sleek distinctive look and military grade construction that always impresses. Their gaming laptops follow the same suit, with that signature ASUS TUF aesthetic packed with impressive hardware perfect for the most recent titles. Powered by an AMD Ryzen Series processor and partnered with an NVIDIA GeForce mobile GPU, the ASUS TUF gaming laptop was designed from the ground up for full HD gaming on the go. You'll get up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM to handle more resource intensive applications and games, and it comes standard with a 512GB SSD (which can be swapped out for larger capacity SSD as needed).

The 15 inch ASUS TUF gaming laptop features a 15.6 inch FHD 1920x1080 IPS display and built-in DTS Headphone X technology to deliver high-fidelity 7.1 channel virtual surround sound audio. It features a dual fan anti-dust cooling system with HyperCool technology to keep your gaming laptop cool during extended gaming sessions.

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop 15.6" | AMD Ryzen 5 RF-3550H 2.1Ghz (3.7Ghz Boost) | GeForce GTX 1650 | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | 1920x1080 60Hz | Was: $999 | Now: $849 | Save $150 at Newegg

An excellent mid-ranged laptop just towing the line of high-end greatness, this is an excellent deal at this price. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and partnered with the GeForce GTX 1650 mobile GPU, the ASUS TUF gaming laptop will handle you're favorite games at 1080p 60Hz with room to spare.View Deal

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop Features

