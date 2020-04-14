Cheap Arlo security camera deal at Best Buy: Save $300 on Arlo's wireless security camera system

Check out this cheap Arlo security camera deal at Best Buy and save up to $300 on a complete wireless security camera system!

It's no surprise that security cameras are rising in popularity at a time like this. While we may all be home, having an extra layer of protection via security cameras and video doorbells add peace of mind.

With advances in wireless security cameras, you no longer need thousands of dollars worth of equipment to keep an eye on your home. Arlo's Pro 2 indoor and outdoor wireless security camera system offers a full security camera suite to protect you and your loved ones – whether you're at home or out and about. Recording at a full 1080p HD, the Alro Pro 2 wireless security camera system offers 24/7 continuous video recording with two-way audio and night vision for a complete home security setup.

You get full motion and sound activation alerts, 100+ device sirens, full night vision and advanced motion detection with full compatability with Amazon Alexa, making it the perfect smart home security system that doesn't leave you completely broke.

Availabe in four configurations (1 camera, 2 cameras, 4 cameras, and 6 cameras), there's an Arlo Pro 2 wireless security camera system suitable for all types of homes – from apartments to condos, smaller homes to large abodes and everything in-between!

Arlo Pro 2 6-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System (White - 1080p) | Was: $949 | Now: $649 | Save $300 at Best Buy

Featuring 6 wireless cameras all recording at 1080p HD quality, this package offers the most value for your dollar. Cover indoor and outdoor areas, use advanced motion detection, monitor with two-way audio, and more for the ultimate home security package. Compatible with Amazon Alexa for a total smart home security system.View Deal

Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System (White - 1080p) | Was: $649 | Now: $449 | Save $200 at Best Buy

Featuring 4 wireless cameras all recording at 1080p HD quality, this package offers the most value for your dollar. Cover indoor and outdoor areas, use advanced motion detection, monitor with two-way audio, and more for the ultimate home security package. Compatible with Amazon Alexa for a total smart home security system.View Deal

Arlo Pro 2 2-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System (White - 1080p) | Was: $399 | Now: $265 | Save $135 at Best Buy

Featuring 2 wireless cameras all recording at 1080p HD quality, this package offers the most value for your dollar. Cover indoor and outdoor areas, use advanced motion detection, monitor with two-way audio, and more for the ultimate home security package. Compatible with Amazon Alexa for a total smart home security system.View Deal

Arlo Pro 2 2-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System (White - 1080p) | Was: $199 | Now: $149 | Save $50 at Best Buy

Featuring 1 wireless camera recording at 1080p HD quality, this package offers the most value for your dollar. Cover indoor and outdoor areas, use advanced motion detection, monitor with two-way audio, and more for the ultimate home security package. Compatible with Amazon Alexa for a total smart home security system.View Deal

Arlo Pro 2 Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Wireless Security Camera System Features

1080p HD Quality – watch and record crisp HD video in more detail than ever before for the ultimate level of protection

watch and record crisp HD video in more detail than ever before for the ultimate level of protection Sound & Advanced Motion Detection – get instant notification sent directly to your smartphone or email for real-time security and monitoring

get instant notification sent directly to your smartphone or email for real-time security and monitoring Activity Zones – highlight areas in your camera's view where you want to receive motion and sound alerts

highlight areas in your camera's view where you want to receive motion and sound alerts Optional 24/7 CVR – upgrade to keep nonstop recordings in the cloud when plugged in and used indoors

upgrade to keep nonstop recordings in the cloud when plugged in and used indoors 3-Second Look Back – capture activity 3 seconds before a triggered event so you always know what happened and when, from start to finish

capture activity 3 seconds before a triggered event so you always know what happened and when, from start to finish Flexible Power Options – use the Alro Pro 2 wirelessly with rechargable batteries or plug it in to unlock advanced features

use the Alro Pro 2 wirelessly with rechargable batteries or plug it in to unlock advanced features Weather Resistant Design – built with an IP65 certified housing to endure any outdoor environments, from rain to sun, hot or cold

built with an IP65 certified housing to endure any outdoor environments, from rain to sun, hot or cold Rechargeable Battery – long lasting rechargeable batteries eliminate expensive battery replacements for constant, worry-free use

long lasting rechargeable batteries eliminate expensive battery replacements for constant, worry-free use Two-Way Audio – listen in and talk back through each camera from your smart phone

listen in and talk back through each camera from your smart phone Night Vision – automatically turns on in low-light visibility settings so you see clearly, even in the dark

automatically turns on in low-light visibility settings so you see clearly, even in the dark Arlo Basic 7-Day Cloud Recording – includes Arlo Basic services that lets you record and save the past 7 days of motion and sound-triggered recordings for up to five cameras

includes Arlo Basic services that lets you record and save the past 7 days of motion and sound-triggered recordings for up to five cameras Local Backup Storage – connect your favorite USB drive to the Arlo Pro 2 base station for optional local backup storage

connect your favorite USB drive to the Arlo Pro 2 base station for optional local backup storage Smart Security Siren – 90+ decibel siren controlled remotely or triggered by motion or sound events

90+ decibel siren controlled remotely or triggered by motion or sound events Smart Home Compatibility – works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT and Stringify for total smart home security

For more news, reviews, and deals on home security options and accessories check out the links below!