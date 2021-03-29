Cheap Arlo security camera deal at Best Buy drops the Essential spotlight to $99

Shoppers in the market for a cheap security camera on sale can save a bit over at Best Buy. Currently offering a variety of deals on Wi-Fi camera setups, this deal on Arlo's Essential spotlight camera is a must-see.

On sale for $99.99, the Arlo Essential spotlight camera is a solid all-around security camera for the home or office. An offer like this on Arlo's spotlight camera is also an excellent deal, offering this model at its best price yet.

Arlo Essential Wireless HD Spotlight Security Camera Now: $99.99 | Was: $129.99 | Savings: $30 (23%)

Offering 24/7 1080p video coverage day and night, Arlo's Essential spotlight wireless security camera is a must have. Suitable for outdoor and indoor use, at $30 off this is an unbeatable deal on a basic security camera package.View Deal

With some of the best security cameras on the market, Arlo ranges from entry level basics to high-end camera setups. The Arlo Essential spotlight offers high definition recording and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, with 1080p video and night vision that offers crystal clear detail day or night.

It also provides smart alerts via smart app and other smart home devices, indicating movement and other anomalies when they happen. The integrated spotlight offers an additional layer of protection on top of the recording, illuminating the area when triggered.

The added security of the spotlight also makes the Arlo Essential one of the best outdoor wireless security cameras. While many other more popular Wi-Fi security cameras feature night vision or IR recording, spotlights are an integral part of outdoor security and can startle off any unwanted guests.

