Cheap Apple AirPods deals at Amazon with up to 35% off

Apple AirPods are the wireless earbuds of choice for most iPhone users and right now, as part of Amazon's Epic Daily Deals, you can save up to $70 on the retail price. Whether you've just upgraded your phone or just need some better earphones, now is a great time to get a set of AirPods.

There's $70 (35%) off the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case, now just $129. You can save $50 (31%) off the Apple AirPods with a standard charging case, now $109, or $70 (28%) off the AirPods Pro, now $179.

Discover all of our AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max deals for October

AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds

Now: $179 | Was: $249 | Savings: $70 (28%)

Grab a pair of Apple's AirPods Pro wireless earbuds on sale for just $179 today. This is the second-lowest price we've seen these earbuds drop to, just $10 shy of it's all-time low!. A great buy for those in need of a good set of wireless earbuds for cheap.View Deal

