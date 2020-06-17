Cabela's Father's Day Sale 2020: Deals for dad with sales on fishing gear, grills and more

Cabela's Father's Day sale 2020 is going on now and dads in tune with the outdoors can find some great sales on fishing gear, clothing, grills and more. Going on now through June 24th you can save up to 35% on shorts, up to $150 on grills and smokers and up to $200 on Garmin GPS systems. Cabela's offers an awesome selection of outdoor gear and equipment, making it the perfect place to shop for dads who love spending time in the outdoors fishing, hunting, hiking or exploring.

If you're not quite sure what to buy dad this Father's Day, Cabela's is also offering 10% off select Father's Day gift cards. Dad gets to buy exactly what he wants and you get to save up to $50 when you purchase a Cabela's gift card for dad this Father's Day!

Best Cabelas Father's Day Sales Today

Cabelas Fathers Day Cutlery Sales

Dads who enjoy hunting and fishing need a good knife, maybe it's time to get him an upgrade to something a bit more efficient! Cabela's Father's Day sale is bringing a ton of discounts on folding knives, hatchets, and utility blades. An excellent gift option for buyers on a budget, you can find dad a great knife replacement for well under $100.

Gerber Paraframe Folding Knives | Save up to 28% at Cabela's this Father's Day

Gerber fabricates some of the best utility blades and knives around and this one is no exception. Gerber's paraframe knife features a and ultra-rugged yet lightweight frame with titanium nitride coated blades for incredible durability.

Cabelas Fathers Day Grill Sales

For the grilling dads out there, Cabela's Father's Day sale brings discounts on smokers and pellet grills. Summer is just around the corner and a new grill may be just the thing to make this Father's Day the best one yet! With savings of up to $150 on select grills, this is a great chance to upgrade dads old barbecue without breaking the bank.

Masterbuilt Adventure Series MES140S Digital Electric Smoker | Was: $349 | Now: $199 | Save $150 at Cabela's Father's Day Sale

An awesome smoker for the garage, Masterbuilt's compact MES140S features a complete digital setup for easy, no-hassle use. Smoke meats to perfection and to your specifications with a fully insulated smoker that can consistently provide dependable heat to cook your favorites the way you love them!

Cabelas Fathers Day Garmin GPS Sales

Adventure is always calling and dads who love the outdoors should have the best equipment. Garmin GPS systems offer some of the most reliable performance available, which is a must have when out in the wilderness. Cabela's is dropping prices up to $150 off on select Garmin GPS products this Father's Day!

You can even save up $150 on Garmin's fenix 6X Pro smartwatch! Not familar with it? Head on over to T3's Garmin fenix 6X PRO review and see why it's touted as one of the best outdoor smartwatches around.

Garmin fenix 6X Pro Edition GPS Smartwatch (Black) | Was: $749 | Now: $599 | Save $150 at Cabela's Father's Day Sale

A legendary GPS smartwatch, Garmin's fenix 6X PRO is a must have for any serious adventures out there. Built for adventure, the fenix 6X PRO comes loaded with sports apps and workout tracking programs to keep you fit with full GPS tracking wherever you go.

When do Cabela's Father's Day sales start?

Cabela's Father's Day sales have kicked off with a massive 50% off sale on select products, but you'll find great deals daily on everything from sales on fishing gear, discounts on survival equipment and more. Any dad who loves the outdoors will find something they need at Cabela's, so finding a great Father's Day gift at a great price won't be too difficult.

