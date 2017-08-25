Braun's relaunched watches are beautifully simple

Braun has just relaunched two classic timepieces, the AW 10 and AW 50, and we think they look stunning.

First, a little history lesson. In 1989 Braun launched their first analogue wristwatch, the AW 10. Dietrich Lubs and Dieter Rams wanted the AW 10 to reflect their vision of creating a watch that displayed the time in the most functional way possible and embodied all their design principles.

The result was the black piece above.

Two years later saw the release of the AW 50, which tool the idea of ‘less but better’ one step further, removing the numerals, markers and bezel.

These pieces are beautiful, and introduced many iconic features to Braun's collection.

The two pieces below are relaunched versions of the originals, first announced at Baselworld this year, and now available to buy.

Braun has commissioned Dietrich Lubs to design an evolution of these two iconic pieces.

The AW 10 and AW 50 utilise modern advancements in material and manufacturing techniques to produce a watch for the contemporary watch market.

The watches are priced at $290 (around £225).

