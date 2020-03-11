Bowflex deals: save BIG on Bowflex SelectTech 552 and other brilliant modular home weight deals in the UK and US

Modular dumbbells are the best dumbbells for your home gym. they take up less space whilst still offering a whole lot of versatility. And to make building a home gym an easier task – well, cheaper – we scoured the internet for the best Bowflex deals today. During the process, we also found some Powerblock and NordicTrack dumbbells for cheap today, which we are more than happy to share.

UK

• Get the Bowflex 2-24 Kg SelectTech Dumbbells (Pair) at Fitness Superstore for £399, was £649, you save £250

US

• Get the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells at Amazon US for $279, was $324.49, you save $45.49

Dumbbells should be the first piece of equipment you buy for your home gym. In case you need some inspiration, we have the best home dumbbell exercises for beginners and a range of other T3 workouts too. We have also reviewed the Bowflex Selecttech 1090i Dumbbells as well as the Men's Health Cast Iron Adjustable Dumbbells, for reference.

Bowflex 2-24 Kg SelectTech Dumbbells (Pair) | Sale price £399 | Was £649 | You save £250 at Fitness Superstore

15 dumbbells in one, the Bowflex 2-24 Kg SelectTech Dumbbells represent best in class quality and performance. use the dials at the end to choose the preferred amount of weight from 2 to 24 kilos. Buying a pair of these will replace no less than 30 individual weights, saving you all the floor space at home while also providing plenty of versatility to try a range of different exercises.View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell | Sale price $149 | Was $249.99 | You save $100.99 at Amazon US

Using the dial, you can change the resistance levels from 8 lbs all the way up to 40 lbs on the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell. The space-efficient design replaces 6 kettlebells, saving a lot of real-estate space in the living room. The wide and ergonomic handle can accommodate two handed exercises, like kettlebell swings or goblet squats.View Deal

Power Block Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell | Sale price $169.98 | Was $199 | You save $29.02 (15%) at Amazon US

The Power Block Sport 24 Adjustable Dumbbell replaces eight traditional dumbbells each and can be adjusted between 3 to 24 pounds in 3-pound increments (3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21, and 24 pounds), making it more ideal for small weight/high rep workouts and even aerobic exercises. The Power Block system uses a patented pin and lock system for easy switching between different weights.View Deal