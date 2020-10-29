Black Friday: PS5 and Xbox Series X back in stock at Best Buy

If you missed out on the first waves of PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders, don't panic! Some retailers will be getting stock of both consoles in for their Black Friday deals bonanzas, and the first to confirm that more next-gen hardware is on the way is Best Buy.



Things have been looking uncertain for anyone who hasn't secured their PS5 pre-order yet, with Sony boss Jim Ryan saying there won't be enough to fulfil demand at launch, so this is exactly the news we want to hear right now.

Best Buy is currently running ads for all of its Black Friday deals, and while the prices of the next-gen consoles aren't getting a discount, the big draw for the sale is that they'll actually be in stock.

There's no word on when customers can head to the site to grab either the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but Best Buy's Black Friday deals kick off on November 16 for My Best Buy Members, and open up to everyone else on November 22.

New offers will pop up on November 26 and 27, so be prepared for a lot of waiting around and refreshing of pages if you don't want to miss the chance to get your hands on the new hardware.

