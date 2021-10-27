Black Friday electric vehicle charger deals at Amazon

The biggest factor in choosing an electric car is the access to charging. While the range of electric vehicles is increasing, they are still not as prevalent as gas stations. Naturally then, buyers worry that you’ll be left scrambling to charge it – or forced to make trips to far-off industrial estates to do so.

The easiest solution to this range anxiety is to buy a home charger. Electric vehicles can usually plug into any regular socket but at 120V (or 240V in the UK) this is often very slow and can take days to fully charge the battery.

Buying a dedicated charger for the home allows you to achieve what is classed as level 2 charging, which is typically up to 7x faster than a standard socket connection and means that you can fully recharge overnight.

You will need to connect these to a high voltage and high amp outlet, which will require an electrician to install if you don’t have one in place. However, the benefits of having a charger installed in your garage or driveway are huge.

Some of the best Black Friday deals this year are likely to include electric vehicle chargers and this selection of models available right now at Amazon are worth watching.

Best Black Friday electric vehicle charger deals

Image Amazon Basics Electric Vehicle (EV) Level 2 Charging Station Amazon’s basic range now includes a wide variety of products, even an electric charger. This model is no frills – there’s no app to monitoring the charge but it does the job, with level 2 charging at 32 Amps. It comes with either an 18-foot or 25-foot cable to connect to your car.

Image JuiceBox 32 Smart Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station The JuiceBox has a stylish look and an app to monitor and control the charging process. It features a 25-foot cable and provides 32 Amp charging at up to 7.7 kWh. There are versions to hardwire or to attach to an existing 14-50 plug socket, as well as a 40 Amp version which comes with in three versions for different power connections.

Image Wallbox Pulsar Plus Wallbox’s Pulsar Plus provides level 2 charging at 40 or 48 Amps. It comes with a 25-foot cable and can be installed either indoors or outdoors. There’s an app to monitor your charging and you can even connect via Bluetooth if it’s outside of your home router’s range.

Image Blink Home Level 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Blink’s 32-Amp level 2 charger features a 25-foot cable and connects to your home circuit via a NEMA 6-50 Plug. It has a simple, stylish design and comes with $50 of free public charging for when you are away from home.

Image Electrify America HomeStation Level 2 WiFi Enabled Brought to you by the same company that provides some of the fastest public chargers in the US, this level 2 home charger provides up to 40 Amps and is Wi-Fi enabled, allowing you to monitor and control your charging on the Electrify America app.