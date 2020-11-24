Black Friday deal: $500 off the #1 smart mattress in this rare Eight Sleep deal

A number of brands have kicked off their Black Friday mattress sales now, but one of the most surprising offers we've seen is from Eight Sleep. Right now, there's a massive $500 discount on the full range of hi-tech Pod mattresses. Eight Sleep deals and discount codes are rare, and when they do pop up, they don't often exceed a couple of hundred bucks – which makes the Black Friday offering all the more exciting.

If you're a restless sleeper or struggle with feeling to hot or too cold at night, an Eight Sleep Pod might well be the best mattress for you. The discount applies across the full range: the original Pod, most popular Pod Pro, and the new, even more advanced Pod Pro Max. All models boast dual-zone heating and cooling, and that's just for starters. The deal ends 27 November.

Eight Sleep Pod (Full) | Was $2,295 | Now $1,795 | Save $500

Discount on all sizes! The cheapest Eight Sleep option is the Pod, an 11" mattress with dual-zone cooling and heating to help you fall asleep faster, and stay that way. There's also advanced sleep tracking (for each sleeper), controlled using the free app.

Deal ends: 27 NovView Deal

Eight Sleep Pod Pro (Full) | Was $2,795 | Now $2,295 | Save $500

Discount on all sizes! In the middle of the range is the most popular Pod Pro, a 12" mattress that adds intelligent ambient sensors and a contouring foam topper. For a gentler way to wake up, this mattress will also vibration and gradually heat and cooling in the minutes before you need to get out of bed.

Deal ends: 27 NovView Deal

Eight Sleep Pod Pro Max (Full) | Was $3,295 | Now $2,795 | Save $500

Discount on all sizes! Want to really splash out? Go for the new Pod Pro Max. You've got all the same features you'll find in the Pod Pro, but there's an added 'MaxChill Layer' infused with silver, copper, and graphite, to promote maximum heat dissipation.

Deal ends: 27 NovView Deal

