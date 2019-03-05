The very best Sony Xperia XZ Premium deals

We think the Xperia XZ Premium is, large bezels aside, a very good mobile phone. It’s fast, it has an amazing screen, and the camera has improved over previous generation phones. And, if you're looking for the best XZ Premium deal you've come to the right place.

In a world where all smartphones tend to look the same, the XZ Premium manages to be distinctive as well as powerful.

The real headline feature here is the XZ Premium’s super slow motion rear camera, capable of shooting at 960 frames per second.

The phone uses a stacked memory Exmor RS sensor to provide faster image scanning and data transfer, a system which was originally developed for Sony’s high-end compact cameras.

The best Sony XZ Premium deals