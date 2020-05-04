The best cheap iMac deals for June 2020

There are six iMac models, but which is the best iMac for you? Find out now and then get a great iMac deal

We've pulled together the very best iMac deals in 2020 for you on this page – analysing retailers from Walmart to Curry's along the way – so you can be sure you're paying the lowest price possible when you're investing in your new Apple computer.

Since the famous Bondi Blue iMac debuted way back in 1998, Apple’s all-in-one desktop computer has helped to set the standards of what a computer can be, with its gorgeous design and powerful performance. It's fair to say the iMac is iconic.

And Apple continues to push boundaries with the iMac, which might be why you're interested in picking one up: the 27-inch models offer what's just about the world’s best display at the moment, a massive 5K (5,120 x 2,880 pixel) resolution and a wider colour gamut than previous models.

There have been several updates to the 'standard' iMac range, too. We're talking better screens, more memory, the latest Intel processors, more storage and two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 3. There's also a retina 4K display and discrete graphics added to the 21.5-inch iMac, so it's well worth considering the smaller model too.

Whichever model you're interested in, we've made it out mission to provide you with the best iMac deals on the market right now: take a look at the widgets below for the most up-to-date prices on the web.

21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display deals

27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display deals

