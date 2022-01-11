Best Father's Day sales 2022: gift ideas plus the best sales this weekend

With Father's Day just a few days away, last minute gift shopping and deal searching is the name of the game. This year, the holiday actually falls alongside Amazon Prime Day, making it a perfect opportunity to do some shopping for the old man. Whether he's into the outdoors, tech or even gaming, Dad approved deals will be abundant this weekend.

Father's Day usually brings plenty of deals around home, smart tech, electronics and outdoor gear to choose from. Most stores in some way feature a Father's Day sale, and with Prime Day running alongside the holiday should be much larger than previous years. Either way, with our list of the best Father's Day sales happening this year, we're sure you'll find the perfect gift for dad this year.

We're covering not just what we feel are some of the best places to find a great last-minute gift for Father's Day, but where you can get the best value for your buck doing it too. So check out where this year's Father's Day sales or head to one of our in-depth guides to sales at Best Buy, Cabela's, Lowe's and more!

Father's Day sales

Father's Day is here and with it comes some great deals to find, with some of the best Father's Day sales kicking off this weekend at retailers like Amazon, Cabela's, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's and more. You can check out all of T3's Father's Day sales coverage by checking out more of our Father's Day deal articles below:

When is Father's Day?

Father's Day falls on Sunday June 20 this year. A day for us to show all of our favorite terrible joke telling, Skechers wearing role models just how much they mean to us.

For many, that's buying him a sweet Father's Day gift and taking him to his favorite restaurant for dinner. Whether your dad is into tech, tools, or sports, we'll do our best to cover all the great Father's Day sales going on these next few weeks to help you find the best deal on a gift for dad this Father's Day.